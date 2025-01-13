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dbriz's avatar
dbriz
Jan 13, 2025

Rubin is the worst kind of neocon. The foaming at the mouth, snarling kind. To these types, shamelessness is virtue. Even the neocon editorial brigade occupying the WAPO suite had to suffer the embarrassment of their own ombudsman calling her out. Better to have her spout her nonsense here where she can embarrass herself to a smarter, larger audience.

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Marcus Judd's avatar
Marcus Judd
Jan 13, 2025Edited

What we need to do, is to create a list of these frauds & mute & block them outright. Don’t give them an inch.

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