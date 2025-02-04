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Quentin Craven's avatar
Quentin Craven
Feb 4, 2025

Hats off to a journalist who is happy openly to change his position on an issue and thus help broaden everyone’s perceptions. Substack at its best.

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Peebo Preboskenes's avatar
Peebo Preboskenes
Feb 4, 2025

I think this is well said and accurate as far as it goes. What this narrative ignores is the open acknowledgment by the Trump administration that US attempts at global hegemony (the "rules based order") are over - that they were a failure - and the world is back to the old concept of spheres of influence.

This will have massive consequences for the scope and aims of US foreign policy. The perverse trans/homosexual and mass immigration operations that became intertwined with the globalist project are done and some form of mercantilism is coming back. I am of the belief that, despite the squawking coming from the globalists, there is a sea change occurring within the US oligarchy.

For decades the US economy has been structured around hyper-financialization, information tech and global trade. With the loss of the war against Russia the savvier elements within the US power elite are beginning to recognize that a world power without a deep and robust industrial base won't remain so for long.

The fact the US has managed to maintain its global power position despite the offshoring craze of the last 30 years is due to the USD's power as investment country/currency of choice and the fact that we haven't fought a war against a peer opponent since WWII (thus allowing us to maintain the illusion of global military dominance). Now we have. In Ukraine.

They won't admit it publicly but Ukraine's military was highly proficient and provided some of the best weaponry NATO manufactures. The weapons they weren't given (like the garbage F-35 or longer range cruise missiles) wouldn't have changed the outcome and our single artillery shell plant in Pennsylvania is a joke compared to what Russia produces. Ukraine has shown anyone with eyes to see the US couldn't maintain an industrial scale war against relatively small Russia - let alone the Chinese industrial juggernaut.

This is a seismic event in world history. The globalists have lost. The neocons are finished. Of course the US will still do its sphere of influence thing and try to hold the crumbling EU together as long as it can. Our southern (and northern) neighbors will be getting extra attention again as the globalist dreams fade. Some of us would prefer amicable relations and respect for the sovereignty of our neighbors rather than a return to the Monroe Doctrine.

That said I'll take the win we're getting over nothing. What we really want to watch out for, as Americans, is the techno-dystopian projects that threatens our freedom at home.

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