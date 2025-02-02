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Jeffrey S. Kaye's avatar
Jeffrey S. Kaye
Feb 2, 2025

It may be that Trump, Musk et al. "accidentally" halted support for regime change operations abroad, but that seems unlikely. To some degree, USAID is blown as a CIA and Pentagon cover. I'm a suspicious fellow, and I think one needs to look carefully at how certain groups get financed in the coming period.

Personally, I believe that Trump didn't feel he could separate out his anti-woke paranoid fantasies from the operation of USAID abroad, and would rather trash the agency and start anew with his own brand of nationalist-conservative-reactionary politics, untarnished by so-called "woke" liberalism, i.e., to any taint of anti-racist or anti-sexist ideology mixed in with the takeover of markets and World Bank/IMF "loans" to immiserate the targeted countries and bring them firmly under the umbrella of U.S. imperialism. In the meantime, the CIA knows how to covertly finance those they wish to finance.

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Laladge's avatar
Laladge
Feb 2, 2025

Well! This is a good news...

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