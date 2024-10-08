The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TMacro06's avatar
TMacro06
Oct 8, 2024

Typo “listen” “listed”

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Dissident
Meredith Godwin's avatar
Meredith Godwin
Oct 8, 2024

This is such a well written piece 👏 👌 keep up your good work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Dissident
11 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture