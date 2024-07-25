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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Jul 25, 2024

This and Caitlin Johnstone's piece are the best takedowns of Netanyahu's unhinged genocidal lies.

As some additional information:

---The number of people killed on October 7th was 1,139

---The IDFs Lavender AI system and statements from doctors who have been to Gaza are further evidence that Israel is intentionally killing civilians

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Greg story's avatar
Greg story
Jul 28, 2024

It is frankly an indication that the US lawmakers want to believe Netanyahu, and none but one activly doubted his lies. The fact that he can stand in Congress and lie about Israel’s actions shows he cynically understands the unquestioning sycophantic relationship between Israel and the US…with the underwritten religious nexus between Evangelical Christianity and The Zionists of Israel and beyond.

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