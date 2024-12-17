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Robert Fowler's avatar
Robert Fowler
Dec 18, 2024

Obama overthrew Qaddafi and now there are Open Slave Markets in Libya.

Black men are bought & sold today for $400.

Yet Obama is lionized by the American media!

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Joseph Garcia's avatar
Joseph Garcia
Dec 17, 2024

with the fall of Syria, there is no hope for Palestine to ever have a state, sad 😔

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