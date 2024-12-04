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Franklin T. Fiedler's avatar
Franklin T. Fiedler
Dec 5, 2024

The U.S. State Department has as much contempt for the welfare of the Syrian people as the FBI has for the welfare of American people.

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Dec 5, 2024

Thank you for the high-quality analysis as always, TD; this post is substantially clarifying and helpful. It's simply astounding how many deluded masses here in the West fantasizingly conjure up this image of right-wing neofascist revolutionary terrorists as "freedom fighters," whether Syrian "rebels" or Ukrainian Azov Nazis.

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