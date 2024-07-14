The Dissident

The Dissident

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Rich Slutzky's avatar
Rich Slutzky
Jul 14, 2024

Somehow even crappier than his movies

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David W's avatar
David W
Jul 14, 2024

"Ignoring Syrian’s that don’t fit with the narrative"

There should be no apostrophe in the non-possessive plural use of "Syrians"

(I'd be happy to proofread for you, just drop me a line, thanks)

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