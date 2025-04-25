Written By: Justin K.P.

Netanyahu’s History Of Blocking Peace.

Netenyahu and the Israeli government’s official narrative, that they are waging a genocidal war in Gaza to secure the release of hostages, has always been bogus.

Long before October 7th, the Israeli strategy has been to sabotage any peace deals in order to continue atrocities against Palestinians.

This was a strategy deployed by Netenyahu to justify the brutal pre-October 7th blockade on Gaza, which the former Israeli advisor Dov Weisglass admitted was intended to “put the Palestinians on a diet”.

A leaked State Department memo admitted that “Israeli officials have confirmed on multiple occasions that they intend to keep the Gazan economy on the brink of collapse” with the blockade.

Multiple international reports showed that the blockade caused prolonged malnutrition for children, over half of Gaza’s schoolchildren to be anemic, 90 percent of Gaza’s water to be unsafe for human consumption, and severe shortages of electricity.

An intelligence assessment from the U.S. government tied intelligence firm Stratfor, noted that “While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians,

it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blaming that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands.”

The assessment noted that this was done in order to “appease U.S. and international

pressure” to end the genocidal blockade by “showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence.”

While the Israeli government often cries crocodile tears over the hostages in Gaza in order to justify their mass slaughter of civilians, they could have gotten all the hostages back yet chose not to.

A former Israeli spokesman named Haim Rubinstein revealed to the Times of Israel that “We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer”.

Netenyahu also repeatedly rejected a ceasefire agreement that would have freed the hostages, which the Trump administration reportedly forced him to take in January of this year.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff “forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year.”

Despite the fact that this ceasefire was working, Netenyahu intentionally sabotaged it, this time with the backing of the Trump administration.

Right before Netanyahu refused to move the ceasefire to phase two, the Israeli paper Haaretz reported that “Israeli sources believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to sabotage the hostage release deal, and the delegation heading to Qatar will not advance Stage 2 of the agreement.”

One insider source told the paper that “Netanyahu is signaling quite clearly that he doesn't want to move to the next phase,” another said that “Netanyahu knows he doesn't have a government if he proceeds with the (ceasefire) deal” and a third said that despite the fact that “The process was working and hostages are being released” the deal would fall through because “Hamas is doing this with the expectation of a second stage” which Netenyahu refuses to abide by.

Netanyahu Yet Again Rejects A Ceasefire

Now the Israeli paper “The Times of Israel” has reported that Netenyahu has yet again rejected a ceasefire proposal.

The paper reported that “Hamas told Arab mediators last week that it is willing to enter a long-term truce with Israel during which it would halt all military operations, including the development of weapons and the digging of tunnels”.

The report noted that “Hamas is also willing to cede governing control of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats, as envisioned by an Egyptian proposal for the postwar administration of the Strip”.

It even reported that “Hamas officials have indicated willingness to have all of the group’s weapons placed in a guarded warehouse” and “for it to last five, 10 or even 15 years”.

According to the report the ceasefire would “see the return of all remaining Israeli hostages in one batch in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners” along with “a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the reopening of crossings to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid and the commencement of reconstruction”.

Despite the fact that “the idea goes further than Hamas has been willing to go in the past”, Netenyahu still rejected the ceasefire proposal.

The paper reported that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to such a deal on Saturday night, asserting that Israel would not agree to end the war and withdraw from Gaza, even if that meant securing the release of all remaining 59 hostages, as doing so would leave Hamas in power in Gaza”.

Trump’s Pathetic “Deal-Making”.

All Donald Trump has to do to end the mass slaughter in Gaza is force Netenyahu to accept the ceasefire deal that would see Hamas lay down their arms and allow for the return of the remaining Israeli hostages.

It is provable that Trump could do this with a phone call, given that Israel immediately accepted the ceasefire they repeatedly rejected over some mild pressure from Steven Witkoff in January of this year.

Instead, Trump has approved billion-dollar arms sales to Israel, which has then used them to slaughter children, murder paramedics, and bomb civilian shelters, among other genocidal war crimes in Gaza.

Trump is not only not forcing Netenyahu to stop this, but is also actively acting as his agent and taking out any opposition to it in the region.

Trump has been bombing the Houthis in Yemen because they have put a naval blockade on Isreali ships in the Red Sea in an attempt to pressure Israel to stop their return to genocide.

The Trump administration began bombing Yemen on Israel’s behalf despite the fact that they could de-escalate the conflict by pressuring Israel to accept the ceasefire, and despite the fact that the Red Sea shipping lane is not really important to the United States’ trade routes, all facts that Trump’s Pentagon Middle East advisor, Michael DiMino acknowledged in an article he wrote in January of 2024.

The Israeli paper Jerusalem Post reported that Trump’s Yemen bombing was “coordinated” with Netanyahu’s return to genocide because “The Houthis, with their ballistic missiles, are the last Iranian proxy that could most viably threaten Israel immediately in retaliation for a return to war”.

Meanwhile, Trump is pressuring the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa - who was brought to power through a billion-dollar American/Israeli dirty war - to expel Palestinian groups from the country and normalize relations with Israel.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Trump administration said it will only remove the barbaric starvation sanctions on the country if “Syria will ban Palestinian militant groups from operating in the country, including raising funds there, and expel members of those groups from the country.”

The new Syrian government has since obliged to this demand.

Now, the Trump administration has gotten al-Sharaa to be “willing to join the Abraham Accords under the correct conditions”, the fake “peace deal” that Netenyahu cooked up to get Arab States to abandon the Palestinian cause and side with Israel in their plot to take over Gaza and the West Bank.

Netanyahu’s Motives Are Clear As Day.

The fact that Netanyahu has yet again refused a ceasefire agreement that would not only free the hostages but also have Hamas give up their arms means all of his stated goals in Gaza are bogus.

Netanyahu’s plan has always been to mass murder Palestinian civilians in Gaza to take it over, along with the West Bank, and either normalize with or weaken all states and groups in the region that may get in the way of this plan.

This is not some secret conspiracy, he spelled this out at the UN in broad daylight shortly before October 7th.

Journalist Jeremy Scahill reported that :

Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader (Netanyahu) delivered a speech at the UN general assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the “New Middle East.” It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased. During that speech, Netanyahu portrayed the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as the linchpin of his vision for this “new” reality.

Along with this, he presented a list of countries that needed to be taken out in order for this to happen: Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon.

To deny Netanyahu’s genocidal, expansionist intentions at this point is to deny the evidence laid out plainly in front of everyone's eyes.

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