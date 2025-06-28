The Dissident

The Dissident

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J. Matson Heininger's avatar
J. Matson Heininger
Jun 28, 2025

I never thought I would be exposed to such evil repeatedly, day after day, in my lifetime. I thought it was something out of history, something from Germany in the 1930s and the 1940's.

That it is Israel doing it, well... The ironic evil is overwhelming!

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Timothy Wallace's avatar
Timothy Wallace
Jun 28, 2025

That country is absolutely bestial. The world should be uniting against it.

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