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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Feb 9, 2025

Nice timing publishing this Stack, D. -- over and over the Judeonazi apologists exploit the deaths on Oct. 7 to justify more Judeonazism and become oddly quiet (or seething fuming; probably both) when Hannibal is brought up. Will be of intrigue checking back the comment section here watching any Hasbara lackeys of the Judeo-SS try and deny their way out of this.

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lance arrowood's avatar
lance arrowood
Feb 9, 2025

Outstanding Journalism, thanks.

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