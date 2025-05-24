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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
May 25, 2025

Thank you !!

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Michael B's avatar
Michael B
May 24, 2025Edited

The United States is a terrorist state pure and simple. Starting endless wars and causing suffering on vast swaths of humanity.

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