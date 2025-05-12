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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
May 13, 2025

Thank you — this is beyond belief. Trump surrendered once again to “deep state” blob.

Marco Rubio is another Bolton/Pompeo who will destroy Trump’s presidency

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J Robert Burgoyne's avatar
J Robert Burgoyne
May 13, 2025

Great reporting, thank you.

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