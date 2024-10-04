Written By: Justin K.P.

The U.S. government loves war, as it massively benefits almost every corporate interest that has captured both major political parties. From oil companies to arms manufacturers to Wall Street to the Israel lobby to the Saudi monarchy almost every powerful corporate interest in Washington is pushing for constant war. This is why diplomacy has become a bad word in Washington and the official U.S. policy always leans towards prolonging and fueling wars around the world. In this article, I will review how U.S. diplomacy could have ended the current wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Lebanon, and how U.S. imperialism continued them.

Ukraine: a completely preventable proxy war.

Aside from the fact that American policies such as NATO expansion, the Maidan coup, blocking the Minsk 2 accords, refusing to end the war in the Donbas, and pulling out of important nuclear treaties with Russia such as Open Skies and INF provoked Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion of Ukraine in the first place, the war could have been prevented early on had it not been for American belligerence.

Early on before Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. refused to negotiate with Russia on issues surrounding NATO expansion Eastward -despite the fact that the U.S. previously promised Russia this would not happen- or Ukraine being part of NATO, something that CIA direction William Burns said would “not only touch

a raw nerve in Russia, but engender serious concerns about the consequences for stability in the region.”

Even worse it is now undeniable that the U.S. blocked a peace deal early on in the war that could have completely ended it. The New York Times has recently confirmed that Ukraine and Russia came close to a peace negotiation that would have ended the war in April of 2022. Almost every state involved in these peace talks has said that it fell through because the former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Jhonson blocked the peace deal at the behest of the U.S.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett revealed that when the deal was being negotiated “there was a good chance of reaching a ceasefire” but Western governments “blocked it”. Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said a similar thing, saying he thought the war would come to an end during the peace negotiations but that NATO states “want the war to continue” because “they want Russia to become weaker”. This story was also confirmed by German officials- who took part in the peace negotiations- who said: “Ukrainians did not agree on peace because they were not allowed to. For everything they discussed, they first had to ask the Americans.”

More details on this story were later given by David Arakhamia, the leader of the Ukrainian “Servant of the People” party who said the war could have ended had Ukraine agreed to neutrality but when Boris Jhonson flew to Kyiv he refused to sign anything with Russia, and would not give Ukraine any of the security guarantees they wanted in order to finish the deal telling them “let's just fight”.

Finally, most recently, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted the U.S. was behind the decision to block the peace deal when she told a Russian journalist that the peace deal “fell apart” after the US and UK “advised” Ukraine against it and opted to continue the war instead.

This proves that the U.S. could have ended the ongoing war that has been happening for over 2 years within the first two months of it starting. Had the U.S. not blocked the peace deal in April they could have saved countless lives and stopped the drafting of young Russians and Ukrainians who were forced to die for this pointless war.

Instead of ending this war, the U.S. decided to prolong it so they could “see Russia weakened” as defense secretary Loyd Austin admitted. Veteran American diplomat Chas Freeman warned that the U.S. was refusing to negotiate with Russia because they wanted to “fight to the last Ukrainian”. Instead of listening to sane and experienced diplomats like Freeman, the Biden administration decided to listen to warmongers like Loyd Austin and Anthony Blinken and implement the exact policy Freeman warned about.

Gaza: The Genocide Committed with American Weapons.

After blocking a peace deal and refusing to negotiate an end to the proxy war in Ukraine, the U.S. did the same thing by backing Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. Again- putting aside the fact that longstanding U.S. policies such as backing Israel’s blockade that turned Gaza into an open-air prison camp, the backing of continued Israeli massacres in Gaza including one against peaceful protestors in 2018, and approval of the Abraham Accords, a deal that allowed Israel to normalize with several Arab States while continuing the illegal occupation of Palestinian land in the West Bank and horrific blockade on Gaza led to this war in the first place- the U.S. could end Israel's current genocidal war there with a single phone call.

This is another war that could have been prevented on day one. According to former Israeli spokesman Haim Rubinstein- who resigned over opposition to the war- Hamas offered to release all hostages following October 7th in exchange for the IDF not entering Gaza and Netenyahu refused. He told the Jerusalem Post that:

We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer

The U.S. could have easily forced Israel to take this ceasefire deal as they could not conduct their genocidal war without U.S. support. As journalist Aaron Mate reported an IDF spokesperson admitted U.S. weapons “are crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing war” and Elias Yousif an arms expert from Stimson Center said Israel's military is “defined by U.S. assistance and U.S. equipment”.

So far Israel has massacred at a bare minimum over 40,000 civilians including over 16,000 children and injured over 90,000 people. When projected indirect deaths are included such as those from the brutal blockade placed on Gaza the death toll exceeds 100,000. All of this could have been prevented if the U.S. stopped sending arms to Israel and forced them to do a ceasefire in Gaza, but they continue to back the genocide no matter how brutal it gets.

Israel’s Invasion of Lebanon: Another preventable war.

American backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza has not only been devastating for the people living there but is now starting to turn into a wider regional war. This began with Israel's invasion of Lebanon following a series of attacks by Israel on Hezbollah officials in Lebanon using bombs implanted in pagers and walkie-talkies, something former CIA director Leon Panetta called “a form of terrorism”. This was followed by a series of Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed 30 Hezbollah operatives-including its leader Hassan Nasrallah- as well as 1000 people overall. This was followed by an Israeli invasion of Southern Lebanon that displaced a million people from their homes.

This is another war that could have been prevented entirely if the U.S. exercised some minor diplomacy. First of all, had the U.S. forced a ceasefire in Gaza it would have stopped the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. Since Israel began the war in Gaza, they have been exchanging rocket fire with Hezbollah. However, this fighting could have stopped entirely had Israel ended their genocide in Gaza. An Israeli official admitted to NBC news that they decided to kill Nasrallah because he “is persistent in tying himself to whatever is going on in Gaza” and that “He declined messages to stop connecting himself to Gaza.” in ceasefire negotiations. Had the U.S. forced a ceasefire in Gaza, Hezbollah would have stopped the rocket exchanges with Israel, preventing this war.

Furthermore, new evidence is emerging that Hezbollah did agree to a ceasefire and the U.S. encouraged Israel to invade and bomb Lebanon anyway. In an interview with PBS’s Christiane Amanpour, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirmed that Hezbollah and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire with Israel just moments before Nasrallah was killed. Habib also said that Lebanon informed the U.S. of the ceasefire agreements and that the U.S. told them Netenyahu agreed to it.

Despite the Biden administration claiming to support a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, new reporting from politico points to the fact that behind the scenes they encouraged Israel to bomb and invade Lebanon. According to the report:

Senior White House figures privately told Israel that the U.S. would support its decision to ramp up military pressure against Hezbollah — even as the Biden administration publicly urged the Israeli government in recent weeks to curtail its strikes, according to American and Israeli officials.

The article goes on to report that “the U.S. agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s broad strategy to shift Israel’s military focus to the north against Hezbollah”.

To recap, Israel and Hezbollah came to a diplomatic solution and Lebanon informed the U.S. of this fact. The U.S. lied to Lebanon claiming that Israel agreed to this ceasefire while privately encouraging Israel to invade and bomb Lebanon.

This reporting suggests that the U.S. yet again stopped a ceasefire deal and encouraged yet another war that they would back.

Endless war

From Ukraine to Gaza to Lebanon the current U.S. policy is to prolong wars that could be easy to stop in order to fill the pockets of defense contractors and weaken official enemy countries. Both political parties are on board with these wars with almost every presidential debate being a “who the bigger warmonger” competition, with no one ever offering a diplomatic solution to anything. The most recent Vice Presidential debate began with the question “Would you support a preemptive strike by Israel on Iran” followed by both Tim Walz and J.D. Vance arguing about who would be better at getting America entangled in yet another foreign conflict on Israel’s behalf. With diplomacy becoming further from part of the mainstream conversation of foreign policy, it seems the world is doomed no matter what party is ruling the current empire.