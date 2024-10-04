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Mike Rube's avatar
Mike Rube
Oct 4, 2024

I would prefer “The US oligarchs love War”. The US People have lost control or even contact with our government, which is held thoroughly in the hands to the wealthy elite.

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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Oct 4, 2024

I've lost count of the number of Arab Leaders, Peace Negotiators and Press Correspondents Israel has murdered. Yes, a few Israeli PMs have been killed but, Netanyahu and Biden/Harris/Blinken are the lunatics running the ME asylum.

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