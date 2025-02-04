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Sunset Thunder's avatar
Sunset Thunder
Feb 4, 2025Edited

You’ve mentioned two of the 4 “core institutes” of the NED (IRI & NDI), but don’t forget the other two. The Solidarity Center is an AFL/CIO organization, and CIPE (Center for International Private Enterprise) is part and parcel of the US Chamber of Commerce. The NED is well tied into all the arms of the Deep State.

You could also write extensively about the NED’s involvement with all the Iraq stuff under GWB and the “purple fingers”.

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RadicalCandor
Feb 4, 2025

This is a great post . Lots of excellent quotes and easy to read . I’m restacking this and sending to my 90 yr old mom who is certain the world is coming to an end .

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