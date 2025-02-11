Written By: Justin K.P.

How Benjamin Netanyahu Is Trying To Stop The Current Gaza Ceasefire.

If you read mainstream media you would come across with the impression that Hamas is currently blocking the ceasefire in Gaza.

However, the reality is, Benjamin Netanyahu is actively trying to block the ceasefire deal and give the impression that it is really Hamas that opposes it.

This was laid out recently by veteran journalist Jeremy Scahill who wrote about it for “Drop Site News”.

Scahill pointed out that the reason Hamas is saying they may postpone hostage releases in the ceasefire deal currently is because Netenyahu has been continuously violating it. As he wrote they are “slowing or blocking the agreed upon delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip, including food, medicine, tents, generators and other necessities, as well as continuing to kill Palestinians in Gaza.”

Scahill also reported that Israel is now calling for “the exiling of Hamas’s leadership and a total disarmament of its military wing, the Qassam Brigades” as well as calling to “not fully withdraw Israeli forces from the Philadelphi corridor” something that is required of Israel on the 50th day of the ceasefire deal.

Scahill pointed out that these decisions would stop the implementation of the ceasefire deal writing:

Requiring the full exile of Hamas’s Gaza leadership and a total disarmament of its armed wing would effectively block the agreement from moving to a second phase and instead creates a new status quo involving an indefinite Phase 1 where future prisoner exchanges would be done on an ad hoc basis with no larger guarantees about a permanent ceasefire or full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Scahill accurately pointed out that Netanyahu is trying to intentionally sabotage the ceasefire deal in order to create the impression that it is Hamas that is not accepting it writing:

This is an extension of Netanyahu’s strategy throughout the war of presenting terms to Hamas he knows the group will reject so that Israel and the U.S. can accuse Hamas of obstruction.

This Is Nothing New

This strategy that Scahill documented is nothing new from Israel, it was also used to justify the brutal Isreali blockade on Gaza before the Isreali genocide.

For context when Hamas and Fatah were battling for control over Gaza in 2006, Israel’s Director of Military Intelligence Amos Yaldin was quoted saying that Israel would “be happy” if Hamas took control.

The reasoning for this was that if Hamas had full control over Gaza“the IDF could then deal with Gaza as a hostile state”.

When Hamas eventually took power in Gaza, Israel used it to justify a brutal blockade on Gaza which senior Isreali advisor Dov Weisglass boasted was intended to “put the Palestinians on a diet”.

This blockade caused

“10% of children under five to experience stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition” in Gaza

“58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren to be anemic”, as well as “68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women”

caused “90% of the water from Gaza’s only aquifer” to be “unsafe for human consumption due to pollution” and blocked “repairs to Gaza’s sewage and water infrastructure”

And it caused “severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure”.

Even former UK Prime Minister David Cameron admitted that the blockade turned Gaza into “an open-air prison” and “a prison camp”.

When Israel faced international and even American pressure to lift this murderous blockade, they used the same strtagey they are using to try to block the current ceasefire agreement.

This was even acknowledged by Startfor, a private intelligence company staffed with former American officials which found in an assessment that Netanyahu was intentionally trying to “force the failure’ of negotiations with Palestinians by “making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands” in order to “appease U.S. and international pressure” to lift the blockade.

As the assesment says:



While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians,

it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making

unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians'

unwillingness to meet those demands. This tactic - demonstrated by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on direct talks

without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international

pressure while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are

being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence. Israel also hopes that by

engaging in negotiations, it can further damage intra-Palestinian

relations as the competing Palestinian groups criticize each other's

policies toward Israel while continuing to vie for international funding

and domestic popularity. By engineering the failure of any negotiation

attempt, Israel hopes to be able to reassume the position (of the blockade) it abandoned due to U.S. pressure.

Israel Blocked Peace Throughout The Genocide.

Throghout their genocide in Gaza, Israel has continued to block peace at every turn.

Before the genocide even started, Israel had the chance to get their hostages back with no bloodshed and chose not to. The former Isreali spokesman Haim Rubinstein revealed to the times of Israel that:

We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer

Israel did the same in Lebanon when Hezbollah agreed to a ceasfire with Israel, but Israel then stopped it by Killing it’s leader Hassan Nasrallah. As the New York Times reported :

Progress toward a cease-fire was further along than previously known, but it was halted abruptly when Israel killed Mr. Nasrallah. (A white house official) took the lead, telling Lebanese officials that if they could secure Hezbollah’s buy-in, he would do the same with Israel. That afternoon, Mr. Berri (Lebanese speaker of Parliament and Hezbollah ally) told Mr. Mikati ( Lebanese Prime Minister) by phone from Beirut that Hezbollah had agreed to language in the cease-fire proposal Mr. Mikati affirmed Lebanon’s support for the initiative, since he had been told that Hezbollah had signed on.

After Hezbollah “signed on” to the ceasfire agreements, Israel decided to invade Lebanon anyway after the murder of Hassan Nasrallah.

Furthermore, the only reason Israel even agreed to the current ceasfire they are trying to sabatoge was because of some mild American pressure to on them to take it.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Netneyahu “repeatedly rejected” the ceasfire deal over the past half year because Hamas demanded hostages be exchanged for Palestinian political prisoners and for an Isreali withdrawal from Gaza, something Netanyahu “rejected”. As they reported

In fact, Witkoff (Trump’s Middle East enboy) has forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year. Hamas has not budged from its position that the hostages' freedom must be conditioned on the release of Palestinian prisoners (the easy part) and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza (the hard one). Netanyahu rejected this condition and thus was born the partial deal proposed by Egypt.

Israel Is The One Blocking Peace

Israel always claims that they want peace and that Palestinians will not allow it but the facts show that Israel time and time again blocks any chance of peace in order to perpetuate this deception. Their current sabotage of the ceasefire is just more of the same.

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