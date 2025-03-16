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James Higgins's avatar
James Higgins
Mar 16, 2025

Sounds like Browder was one of the many western capitalists who went to Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union to “help”. In reality, they were trying to take advantage of the situation by teaming with Russian oligarchs to loot the country’s resources. They played a big part in Putin’s rise to power when the populace finally had enough of the chaos and rampant corruption.

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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Mar 17, 2025

Thank you !!! Note that another Sub-stack author, Alex Krainer, wrote a book about Browder crime and fabrications.

The book is banned by Amazon in the US because of wealthy Browder’s legal threats.

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