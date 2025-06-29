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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Jun 29, 2025

This makes me sick to my stomach. And our government has facilitated GENOCIDE

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Edward Doogan's avatar
Edward Doogan
Jun 29, 2025

This is still a severe undercount. The real number is over 300,000

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