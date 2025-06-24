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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Jun 24, 2025

There are two types of Zionists: Holocaust cheerleaders and Holocaust deniers. (to be fair, most of them are actually just both)

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Greta Berlin's avatar
Greta Berlin
Jun 24, 2025

Ralph Nader said 400,000 three months ago. The death toll is closer to 600 000 now.

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