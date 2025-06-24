Written By: Justin K.P.

A new Harvard study written by Israeli scholar Yaakov Garb, an Associate Professor at Ben Gurion University , suggests that the death toll from the Gaza genocide is far higher than what was previously reported.

The official death toll from the genocide, 64,000 people, is widely seen to be an undercount.

A study from the Lancet medical journal from last year found that when projected indirect deaths are included, the death toll from the genocide would reach 186,000 people.

However, Yaakov Garb’s study exposing how Israel is using aid to further their ethnic cleansing goals in Gaza contains data that implies that 377,000 Palestinians are unaccounted for by the IDF.

The study showcased a photo containing “grey blotches” showing “very approximate indications of the three enclaves of Gazan populations, with IDF estimates of the number of people for each.”

The image was sourced from “the population estimates in the enclaves from IDF sources reported in the media”.

It showed that 1 million residents are in Gaza City, 0.35 million are in central Gaza, and 0.5 million are in Mawasi, coming to a total of 1.85 million people.

Pictured above: Image from the study showing IDF population numbers in the three populated areas of Gaza.

The disturbing part about this figure, as researcher Maximillian noted in Medium, is that “The total of these official estimates is 1.85 million people” but “before the conflict, the population of the Gaza Strip was approximately 2.227 million”.

As Maximillian noted, “Simple arithmetic reveals a horrifying gap: 2.227 million minus 1.85 million leaves 377,000 people unaccounted for.”

As he went on to note “While some of these individuals may be displaced in the rubble-strewn landscapes outside the main enclaves, the sheer scale of this discrepancy, derived from the occupying power’s own population assessments, is staggering. It suggests a demographic catastrophe — whether from direct casualties, starvation, or disease — far exceeding what the world has been led to believe.”

As the New Arab wrote, “While some may be displaced or missing, the scale of the gap has led analysts to conclude that a significant number are likely dead, suggesting the real death toll could be many times higher.”

These figures also match up with numbers Trump blurted out during his press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu in February of this year.

When asked by a reporter about how many Palestinians he intended to forcibly remove from Gaza, Trump, next to a smiling Netanyahu, said, “ All of them, I mean we’re talking about 1.7 million people, maybe 1.8 million”.

While certainly some of the missing 377,000 Palestinians could still be alive, this figure shows that the death toll of the genocide is certainly in the hundreds of thousands and is undoubtedly higher than the official number of 64,000 people.

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