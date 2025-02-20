The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Feb 20, 2025

Great work! Slamming the Guardian ought to become a sport! They are despicable.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Will Hall's avatar
Will Hall
Feb 20, 2025

excellent

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture