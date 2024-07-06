Written By: Justin K.P.

Douche vs Giant Turd

For years the American two-party duopoly has offered a choice between abysmal candidates to the American people. This is so commonly known that satirical Comedy TV. shows have mocked this in the mid to late 90s and early 2000s. A “Simpsons” Halloween special from 1996 showed then-candidates Bill Clinton and Bob Dole being replaced by Aliens. At the end of the episode, Homer reveals that the two presidential candidates are in fact Kang and Kodos (the two alien characters) in disguise, but the residents of Springfield are forced to choose between the two Alien characters because “it's a two-party system”. The episode ends with the town being enslaved by aliens with Homer saying “Don’t blame me I voted for Kodos. Similarly an episode of “South Park” released in 2004 showed the kids of South Park forced to choose between a douche and a giant turd for their school mascot. Throughout the episode, the town argues over which is better and Stan is shamed by the town for not seeing a big difference between the two.

No election better represents the shitty choices given up by the American two-party duopoly than the current one between an old man with dementia who struggles to speak a sentence (Joe Biden), and an orange game show host with a bad hair piece (Donald Trump). For anti-war people, neither man comes close to representing their values. While third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West have consistent anti-war views they are unfortunately only polling at 2 percent (Stein) and 0.5 percent (West). The leading third-party candidate (polling at 9 percent) is, unfortunately, Robert F Kennedy Jr. who positively took a strong anti-war stance on Ukraine as well as a strong stance opposing Big Pharma’s involvement in the response to COVID-19 but unfortunately has taken a hard neo-con/Zionist position on the genocide in Gaza even going as far as to ally with sex toy salesman and unhinged Zionist lunatic, Rabbi butt-plug (better known as Rabbi Shmuley).

While RFK. Jr.’s Zionism and selling out to the Israel lobby deserve an article of its own. This article will focus on the two Republican and Democratic candidates' support for the proxy wars in Gaza and Ukraine as well as their hawkish history on these issues while in office.

On Ukraine

The war in Ukraine cannot be talked about without talking about the U.S.-backed “Maidan” coup in 2014. While Biden was in office as vice president in 2014, the CIA cutout the National Endowment for Democracy funded protests against the then-elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych. While many of the people taking part in the early stages of these protests had very legitimate grievances against the Yanukovych government which was undoubtedly corrupt, they were soon taken over by far-right neo-Nazis. As Jacobin magazine’s Branko Marcetic reported, the “revolutionary vanguard” of the protests were mostly neo-Nazis including members of the Svoboda party, a Ukrainian neo-Nazi party that includes pro-Joseph Goebbels members. Yanukovych was eventually deposed in a coup by these protestors over what at the time was claimed to be a massacre against protestors from Yanukovych’s forces but what is now proven to be a false flag done by Svoboda and Right-Sector (another neo-nazi group). The United States was also heavily involved in implementing a pro-US government after Yanukovych was deposed. The assistant secretary of state and neocon supreme Victoria Nuland infamously was caught on tape deciding who in the opposition would be in and out of the new government. A C-SPAN interview with Senator Chris Murphy ( who attended the Maidan protests) dug up by journalist Michael Tracey shows him admitting that the threat of U.S. sanctions forced Yanukovych out and that U.S. involvement helped lead to the “regime change”. This regime change led to a civil war between pro-Russian separatists in the East of Ukraine and pro-NATO/west nationalists in the West of Ukraine.

Moving to Trump’s presidency, while he campaigned on better relations with Russia his policies significantly ratcheted up tensions. For example, he sent lethal arms to Ukraine that were used against ethnic Russians in the eastern Ukraine/Donbas war. He also approved sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and pulled out of important nuclear treaties with Russia bringing us closer to the brink of nuclear Armageddon. Under Trump’s presidency in 2019 Volodymyr Zelensky was elected as president of Ukraine while running on a platform of implementing the Minsk 2 accords, a peace plan that would have given autonomy to the Donbas region of Ukraine and ended the civil war in the East. Zelensky’s life was threatened by far-right forces in eastern Ukraine to not end the war in the Donbas and he received no Western backing to implement them. As the late scholar of Russian Studies, Stephen F. Cohen said to journalist Aaron Mate in 2019:

His (Zelensky) life is being threatened by a quasi-fascist movement He can’t go forward with full peace negotiations unless America has his back

All of this coupled with ongoing post-1991 NATO expansion led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which was objectively illegal under international law and in my opinion completely unjustified. However, the Biden administration had the chance to end the war as early as April of 2022 but instead chose to prolong it for the United States’ geopolitical interests. As the aforementioned Branko Marcetic reported in “Responsible Statecraft” Ukraine and Russia came close to a peace negotiation in April of 2022 but this was blocked by then U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson who flew to Kiev at the behest of the United States to convince Zelensky not to take the peace deal. The Biden administration has continued this disastrous proxy war to this day and has no plans to end it. It has gotten to the point where Ukraine has been taking people from the street and forcing them to fight in a war that could have ended two months in if it hadn’t been for Western intervention to stop a peace deal.

On Gaza

Similar to Ukraine both candidates are culpable for the current genocide in Gaza. While Joe Biden was vice president the Obama administration provided over 23.5 billion dollars in military financing to Israel. This was all while Israel placed a brutal blockade on Gaza that even former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron admitted turned Gaza into an open-air prison. During this time Israel also killed 1,462 civilians in their 2014 bombing of Gaza with no repercussions from the Obama/Biden administration.

Donald Trump continued a 2016 deal that pledged to give 38 billion dollars to Israel. Under the Trump administration, Israel killed 223 peaceful protesters in Gaza during the “Great March of Return” protests with no repercussions from the Trump administration. Trump also declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, recognized the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and supported illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Trump also negotiated the Abraham Accords headed by Jared Kushner which was presented as creating “peace in the Middle East” but in reality was a way to get the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco to stop backing the Palestinian cause and get closer with Israel. It was negotiated so that Netanyahu could signal to Palestinians that he could have good relations with the Arab States while continuing to repress them.

This along with a long history of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians since the 1948 “Nakba '' is what led to the attack from Gaza on October 7th. While no doubt there was violence against innocent civilians on October 7th, the Biden administration has pushed lie after lie to justify the subsequent genocide perpetrated by Israel. Joe Biden lied when he claimed he saw photos of “40 beheaded babies'' on October 7th even though this is a false claim that has been fully debunked . The Biden administration has also repeated the evidence-free claim that there was “mass rape” on October 7th. The Biden White House has even put out videos of supposed “confessions” from Palestinians who were under torture from Israel to back up this evidence-free claim. The Biden administration has also blamed all the October 7th deaths on Hamas despite ample evidence Israel used the “Hannibal Directive” and intentionally killed their own civilians. The Biden administration has used these lies to justify arming and funding one of the most brutal genocides in history where 38,000 civilians have been killed to date while Israeli government officials are using openly genocidal, Nazi-like rhetoric such as referring to Palestinians as human animals and claiming there are no innocent civilians in Gaza. Every day there is video after video of horrific atrocities committed against Palestinians in Gaza that the Biden administration continues to back. The only opposition to this policy from Donald Trump is that he wants to be even more subservient to Israel than Biden saying he should “let them finish the job” and accusing Biden of being “like a Palestinian” (imagine the outrage if Trump said he was “being like a Jew”).

Where are we now?

A recent report from legendary investigative reporter Seymour Hersh revealed that Joe Biden has been hidden entirely from the foreign policy conversation because of his deteriorating mental state. Hersh implies in the report that this is being done because they want to continue these nonsensical and horrific wars without any possible opposition from the president. As Hersh writes in the report

The reality behind all of this, as I’ve been told for months, is that the president is simply no longer there, in terms of understanding the contradictions of the policies he and his foreign policy advisers have been carrying out.

One overlooked aspect of the piece is the detail that Tom Donilon, Biden’s national security advisor from 2010 to 2013 has been instrumental in keeping Biden away from foreign policy decisions. As Hersh says in the report

I have been told the increasing isolation of the president on foreign policy issues has been in part the doing of Tom Donilon, whose younger brother, Michael, a key pollster and adviser in Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and in the current re-election effort, was part of the team that spent much of the week briefing Biden for last night's debate.

It is extremely worth noting that Tom Donilion is chairman of the “Blackrock Investment Institute” the main think tank of the Blackrock investment firm which is profiting off the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

As mentioned earlier the supposed “America First” Donald Trump is one of the most Israel subservient presidents in history, giving them everything they wanted in his first term and pledging to give them everything they want if elected for a second term. In Ukraine, both Trump supporters and neocon critics claim he will end the war. Despite this, the aforementioned Michael Tracey has reported that Trump has approved republican votes in favor of sending arms packages to Ukraine behind the scenes. In the most recent debate, Trump gave the appearance that he opposed the proxy war with Ukraine while saying he won't accept Putin’s terms for a ceasefire signaling to the donor class that he will not end the war.

To put it crudely the choice is for a corpse propped up by BlackRock ala weekend at Burnies and a fake populist who will bend over backwards for Netanyahu and has shown will do nothing to end the war in Ukraine. This shows as always no matter who wins this election American imperialism and forever wars will continue.