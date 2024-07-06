The Dissident

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John Reynolds's avatar
John Reynolds
Jul 6, 2024

Take your pick, a bankrupt fraud or a senile AIPAC stooge

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Noli Dee's avatar
Noli Dee
Jul 6, 2024

Damn bro now that was some good ass writing. And all I gotta say is, fr fr.

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