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The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
Jul 17, 2024

Voting inside a dysfunctional democracy (America, a police state) can be harmful for mental health and stability.

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Jul 16, 2024

Spot-on analysis. Free speech is either axed by a blue hatchet or a red hatchet.

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