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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
4h

Honestly, it doesn't matter. If the empire wants Cuba, it will take Cuba; that's jus who we are.

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ChatterX
9h

Fun fact: Rubio's family escaped from Cuban dictator and murican puppet Batista (NOT Castro):

substack.com/@kuroscharney/note/c-216724884

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Lil Narco's family fled Cuba in 1956, three years before Castro overthrew the Batista regime. They fled Capitalist Cuba. Corrupt Capitalist Cuba, ruled in part by American Mafia, that oppressed the working class, of which Rubio's family were a part. So why the hell is Lil Narco so anti-communist?

Rubio's brother-in-law, Orlando Cicilia, was convicted in 1989 of distributing approximately $15 million worth of cocaine and served nearly 12 years in federal prison. Cicilia is married to Rubio's older sister, Barbara.

Lil Narco worked in a pet store that was a front for a million dollar cocaine ring run by his family

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