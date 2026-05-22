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Will R.'s avatar
Will R.
5h

The strongest observation made here is that the 1996 shootdown cannot be understood without the prior pattern of repeated Cuban airspace violations by “Brothers to the Rescue,” including leaflet drops over Havana and direct overflights despite explicit warnings from Cuban authorities and FAA officials. With this in mind, the incident is not an isolated attack on a humanitarian group, but the culmination of an escalating cycle of provocation and diplomatic breakdown.

A second key argument is that “Brothers to the Rescue” is misrepresented in mainstream accounts as purely humanitarian. The piece emphasises its connections to CIA-trained personnel and Cuban exile networks involved in earlier anti-Castro operations, including the Bay of Pigs. That background is used to challenge the idea that the group was politically neutral in its activities.

Finally, the piece argues that the current U.S. indictment of Raúl Castro is not just retrospective legal action, but part of a longer tradition of using contested historical incidents as justification for renewed pressure or potential intervention against Cuba. I'm currently writing a piece about Che Guevara, and this has influenced an argument I'm making - thank you. This is well-written - excited to read more of your work!

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Niall McLaren's avatar
Niall McLaren
4h

I seem to recall that on Feb 4th 2023, the US went to great lengths and huge expense to shoot down a Chinese balloon that had gone adrift. Cuba was on much stronger legal grounds than the US

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