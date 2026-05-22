The Trump administration has created the pretext for an invasion of Cuba by creating a bogus Indictment of the former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, supposedly for “the 1996 killing of four people, three of them Americans”.

Under the indictment, Castro “faces charges of murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals and destruction of aircraft”.

The indictment is in reference to the Cuban shutdown of the “Brothers to the Rescue” plane in 1996, which the U.S. claims was “a U.S.-based humanitarian group formed in 1991 by Cuban exiles”.

In reality, “Brothers to the Rescue” was founded by a CIA asset with a long history of committing terrorist attacks in Cuba, who explicitly founded the group in an attempt to overthrow the Cuban government.

At the time of the plane downing, the New York Times reported that , “Brothers to the Rescue pilots violated Cuban airspace last summer to drop leaflets over Havana encouraging Cubans to rise against Fidel Castro. Federal aviation officials began an investigation of the group’s leader, Jose Basulto.”

The New York Times also noted that the group’s “founders are veterans of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961”.

Referring to the Cuban downing of the plane, the paper noted, “those who favor dialogue with Cuba over confrontation said the pilots’ refusal to heed Cuba’s warnings about entering an area under its jurisdiction amounted to a provocation.”

Jose Basulto, the founder of “Brothers to the Rescue,” has admitted to being a trained CIA asset who took part in the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961, as well as other terrorist attacks in Cuba at the behest of the CIA.

In an interview, he admitted :

I went back to Cuba, and in Cuba, I was sent by the underground to the United States, where they had made arrangements with the CIA at that time to train a group of us to be sent back to Cuba again and assist in the preparations that were being made to simply overthrow the government of Castro. I was 19. I came to the US with a group of thirty-some of us and began receiving training on, I think it was around March 1960 in an Island called Useppa, West of Florida. I was trained as a radio operator in cryptography, communication. Then I was sent to Guatemala and later to Panama and later to a base here in Virginia at the CIA to be cross-trained in different things like demolitions, foreign armaments, and intelligence, propaganda, and a few other things that were pertinent to the type of work we were doing, like psychological operations and so forth. I was then sent back to Cuba by myself. I entered Cuba via the airport of Havana pretending to have been rejected as a student here in Boston College. I said I wanted to train in physics. There were two places where physics was given in Cuba. One was the University of Villanova in Havana, which was run by priests, and the other one was the University of Oriente, which was my target area. I had been assigned to Oriente -which I had also chosen, by the way. And since I could more or less document this participation in studies here and so forth, I went right through with no difficulties from Customs in Cuba and went around the fifth of February to about the 23rd of March in Oriente as a radio operator sending back information on military installations and things that were necessary for the preparations for the invasion of Cuba.

In court, he similarly admitted that.

Under CIA sponsorship, Basulto infiltrated Cuba again in 1961 for a commando operation intended to sabotage a missile site. He said he used fake identification documents. The mission was canceled. In August 1962, Basulto testified, he took a boat to Cuba and fired a 20mm cannon at a hotel full of Russians, who ‘were invaders, as far as we were concerned.’‘ He also carried a machine gun. ‘We fired the gun at the hotel 16 times,’ opening holes in the facade, he said.

He also admitted that he “flew medical supplies to the Nicaraguan contras.”

So to recap, before founding “Brothers to the Rescue”, Jose Basulto was trained by the CIA in “demolitions, foreign armaments, and intelligence, propaganda,” and then took part in the failed CIA Bay of Pigs invasion, as well as a terrorist attack against a hotel in Cuba and the CIA’s dirty war in Nicaragua.

Jose Basulto even admitted , “I was trained as a terrorist by the United States, in the use of violence to attain goals”.

Jose Basulto even admitted that the real mission behind “Brothers to the Rescue” was to overthrow the Cuban government at the behest of the CIA, saying, “Brothers to the Rescue has not only been involved in assisting the refugees at sea, by saving their lives. We have also been very helpful by providing the opposition within the Island with an instrument of change, namely non-violence – strategic non-violence. We have been sending training material to the Island on how the people of Cuba can act on their own, oppose the government, and even overthrow it, and create a new government there.”

As noted above, the group repeatedly violated Cuban airspace, including to “drop leaflets over Havana encouraging Cubans to rise against Fidel Castro”.

Jose Basulto similarly admitted in court to “a federal aviation official warning him in the summer of 1995 -- seven months before the Feb. 24, 1996, shootdown that killed four Brothers fliers -- that Cuba could shoot down his plane if he invaded Cuban airspace.”

Indeed, as the Atlantic reported , “Basulto shifted BTTR’s (brothers to the rescue) mission from rescue to provocation. On November 10, Basulto dropped Brothers to the Rescue bumper stickers over the Cuban countryside. Repeatedly over the next eight months, BTTR planes violated Cuban airspace. Their most provocative act in 1995 came on July 13, when Basulto’s Cessna Skymaster buzzed Havana, raining down thousands of religious medallions and leaflets reading ‘Brothers, Not Comrades’ along the Malecón, Havana’s broad seaside avenue.”

It added that Cuba repeatedly attempted to prevent the repeated provocations diplomatically, writing, “Cuban officials made it clear to the Clinton administration that the incursions could not and would not be tolerated. The Cubans filed one diplomatic protest after another, warning in a note after the July 13 incursion that Cuban security forces had a ‘firm determination to adopt whatever positions are necessary to avoid acts of provocation,’ and ‘any boat from abroad can be sunk and any airplane downed.’ In Miami, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials met face-to-face with Basulto to warn him to stay away from Cuba.”

Despite this, BTTR continued the provocations. As the Atlantic noted:

But BTTR and Basulto continued their provocations. Between August 1995 and February 1996, the Cuban government filed four more diplomatic notes protesting violations of its airspace—only to have the FAA request additional evidence, since the agency had determined Basulto could not be grounded until it had fully completed an enforcement investigative report. Emboldened by his seeming impunity, on January 13, 1996, Basulto again flew his planes over Havana, this time dropping a half a million leaflets exhorting the Cuban people to “Change Things Now.” His ability to penetrate Cuban airspace, Basulto bragged on the radio back in Miami, demonstrated that “Castro isn’t impenetrable, that many things are within our reach to be done.”

Cuba continued to attempt to end the provocation diplomatically including with “Cuban Air Force Brigadier General Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez briefed a visiting delegation of retired U.S. officers on the BTTR overflights, warning that Cuba had the capability ‘to bring them down at any moment’” but noting that “We haven’t done so precisely because we do not want to overheat the situation, because then, of course, Cuba will be presented as a culprit, and the violators and those who stimulate these acts of piracy against us will get off scot free”.

Fidel Castro similarly proposed a deal of “political prisoners in exchange for grounding Basulto” to Richard Nuccio, then White House special advisor on Cuba.

“Previous overflights by José Basulto of the Brothers have been met with restraint by Cuban authorities. Tensions are sufficiently high within Cuba, however, that we fear this may finally tip the Cubans toward an attempt to shoot down or force down the plane”, Richard Nuccio warned in an email sent to Deputy National Security Advisor Sandy Berger.

He then “instructed FAA officials in Miami to halt the flight, but to his surprise, they refused; they would agree only to ‘warn Basulto again about violating Cuban airspace.’”

The real story is that Cuba defended its airspace and sovereignty-after repeated diplomatic warnings,- from a CIA-backed terrorist who repeatedly violated Cuban airspace with the explicit goal of overthrowing the government.

At the time, the provocation was used by the brothers to the rescue in an attempt to stoke war with Cuba.

Now, years later, it is being used as a pretext by the Trump administration to invade Cuba and carry out yet another regime change war.

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