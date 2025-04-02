Written By: Justin K.P.

Tulsi Gabbard has long made—correctly—the fact that intelligence agencies deceive the public to manufacture consent for war one of her top issues.

Now that Gabbard is actually in power as the Director of National Intelligence, she is the one lying to the public about American foreign policy.

In a particularly outrageous tweet, Gabbard wrote :

President Trump IS the President of Peace. He is ending bloodshed across the world and will deliver lasting peace in the Middle East. Where Joe Biden failed, President Trump will succeed.

This was in response to a statement Trump made in a speech where he said:

Every day, we're keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge a lasting PEACE in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords.

For those who even remotely follow events in the Middle East, Gabbard’s claim that Trump is “bringing peace” is reminiscent of the line in George Orwell’s 1984: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command”.

In this article, I will review how everything Gabbard said, as well as everything Trump said in his speech, was a lie.

Trump Backing Israeli Slaughter In Gaza.

The most obvious current event that proves Gabbard is full of shit is the fact that Trump is backing Israeli mass slaughter in Gaza.

For context early in his administration, Trump actually did put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the already proposed Gaza ceasefire.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff “forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year.”

However, Benjamin Netanyahu intentionally sabotaged this deal to save his political career and reputation with the far-right.

Insider Israeli sources told Haaretz that: “Netanyahu is signaling quite clearly that he doesn't want to move to the next phase (of the ceasefire) He's sending a team without a mandate and without the ability to do anything”.

The sources noted that this was because “Netanyahu knows he doesn't have a government if he proceeds with the deal” due to anger from “right-wing voters”.

Despite the fact that the ceasefire negotiations were working, Netanyahu refused to move on to its agreed-upon second stage. “The process is working, hostages are being released, but Hamas is doing this with the expectation of a second stage, leading to a [full] cease-fire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Once Hamas realizes there won't be a second stage, they may not complete the first,” another Israeli insider source told the paper.

Furthermore, Israeli sources have admitted that they violated the ceasefire agreement, while Hamas did not.

The New York Times wrote that

The current standoff (on the ceasefire) stems in part from Hamas’s accusation that Israel has not upheld its promises for the first phase of the cease-fire. Israel was required to send hundreds of thousands of tents into Gaza, a promise that Hamas says Israel has not kept.

They went on to write that “Three Israeli officials and two mediators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said that Hamas’s claims were accurate.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli source admitted to the Israeli newspaper Maariv that Hamas “has not violated the (ceasefire) agreement”.

All Trump had to do to bring “lasting peace to the middle east” was to send Witkoff to pressure Israel to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, the same way they got Netanyahu to “agree” to it in the first place.

Instead, Trump made a 3 billion dollar arms sale that they used to slaughter civilians in Gaza after sabotaging the ceasefire.

After violating the ceasefire, Israel committed what Harretz called “the largest child massacre in its history” against Palestinians in Gaza.

The paper reported that Israel massacred “Two hundred children and 100 women in one day.”

The massacres did not stop there. Israel recently killed “15 medics and emergency responders,” which was only discovered after “their bodies and mangled ambulances were found buried in an impromptu mass grave," "plowed over by Israeli military bulldozers.”

Since restarting the genocide in Gaza, Israel has killed over 1000 Palestinians, backed by the Trump administration.

The fact that Tulsi Gabbard has the gall to claim Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East while he is backing massacres against Palestinians that he could have prevented with a phone call is bad enough, but that is not all Trump is doing.

Trump’s War On Yemen.

Because of Israel’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, backed by the Trump administration, the Yemeni militia Anaar Allah or the Houthi movement has put a naval blockade on Israeli ships in the Red Sea in hopes that it would force Israel to adhere to the ceasefire.

Because of this, Trump began bombing Yemen for Israel, launching a major airstrike on Yemen that killed 53 people and injured 100.

This was done explicitly at the behest of and in coordination with Israel so that the Houthis would not get in the way of their massacres of civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli paper Jerusalem Post reported that “sources have confirmed that the timing of the operation (in Gaza) was coordinated with the US(bombing of Yemen)”.

The paper noted that the reason for this was because “The Houthis, with their ballistic missiles, are the last Iranian proxy that could most viably threaten Israel immediately in retaliation for a return to war”.

Since Trump had continued to bomb Yemen daily.

This entire escalation could have been avoided had Trump put pressure on Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement. Furthermore, America isn’t really actually affected by transit in the Red Sea being blocked.

Don’t take my word for it, this point was made by Trump’s top Middle East advisor to the Pentagon, Michael P. Dimino, when the same policy was carried out under Biden.

In an article for Responsible Statecraft, Dimino wrote that “Bombing isn’t the only way out of the Houthi crisis,” noting that “Washington should start by recognizing that both its economic and national security interests are largely unaffected by Red Sea transit. If it wants, the U.S. can truly afford to do nothing there.”Dimino also wrote that “there are no existential or vital U.S. national interests at stake in Yemen, and very little is at stake for the U.S. economically in the Red Sea”.

Furthermore, Dimino wrote that the situation in Yemen could be resolved diplomatically, writing :

The Houthis have repeatedly linked their motive for attacking ships in the Red Sea to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Over the course of the war, Houthi attacks have correlated with events in Gaza. For example, Houthi attacks decreased during the brief truce in November, only to resume afterwards.

Dimino went on to note that “Working to increase aid shipments to Gaza would not just help to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there, but would deprive the Houthis of their claimed justification for attacks in the Red Sea and provide the group with an offramp for de-escalation that would also serve to prevent indefinite U.S. participation in a broader regional war.”

Dimino noted that “this would also necessitate increased diplomatic pressure on the Israeli government to allow more aid into Gaza, a step the Biden Administration remains uninterested in taking.”

All of this is just as true now, yet the Trump administration is carrying out the exact policy his own Pentagon’s Middle East advisor correctly called out under Biden.

Trump Warmongering With Iran.

Yemen is not the only country with which Trump has escalated. He has also been threatening war on Iran.

Trump used his bombing of Yemen to push for another war with Iran.

Trump on Truth Social wrote: “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire”.

The Trump administration has ramped up this rhetoric since the tweet. When his national security advisor, Mike Waltz, was asked if a war with Iran was going to happen, he replied

all options are always on the table with the president, but Iran needs to hear him loud and clear … We will not only hold the Houthis accountable, but we're going to hold Iran, their backers accountable as well and if that means their targeting ship that they have put in to help, their Iranian trainers, IRGC and others, intelligence, other things that they have put in to help the Houthis attack the global economy, those targets will be on the table, too.

Trump is now openly threatening to drop bombs on Iran, saying there will be “bombing the likes of which they have never seen before” if Iran does not stop its nuclear program or stop backing the Houthis. He also told NBC news, “If they (Iran) don’t make a deal, there will be bombing”.

A war with Iran has been a long-term goal of the American neocons going back to the Bush administration. In fact it was the last country on their hit list in the Middle East.

The American General Wesley Clark revealed that after 9/11, the neocons planned to go to war with “Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.”

Trump’s boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, has also consistently tried to provoke an American war with Iran.

In 2015, Netanyahu tried to block American diplomacy with Iran by travelling to the U.S. and giving a speech to Congress in an attempt to stop the Iran deal.

In his more recent speech to Congress last year, Netanyahu repeatedly tried to get Congress to support war with Iran, making statements such as “Iran sees America as its greatest enemy”, “For Iran Israel is first, America is next” and “Iran is the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America.”

He also tried to hammer in the idea that Iran was “attacking” America, saying “Iran’s regime has been fighting America from the moment it came to power” and “In America, they (Iran) actually sent death squads. They sent death squads here to murder a former secretary of state and a former national security adviser. And as we recently learned, they even brazenly threatened to assassinate President Trump.”

The fact that Netanyahu has been trying to provoke an American war with Iran was even acknowledged by Trump.

In January, he shared a video on Truth Social featuring a clip of Columbia University professor Jeffery Sachs, who said, “he's (Netanyahu) still trying to get us to fight Iran this day, this week. He's a deep, dark son of a bitch, sorry to tell you, because he's gotten us into endless wars and because of the power of all of this in U.S. politics, he's gotten his way.”

Another person who used to understand this is Tulsi Gabbard, who used to sell t-shirts with the phrase “no war with Iran” on her website.

In 2019, Gabbard tweeted, “Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia want to drag the United States into war with Iran, and Trump is submitting to their wishes. The cost in money and lives will be catastrophic.”

Gabbard often correctly stated in Trump’s first term that he was trying to start a war with Iran for Netanyahu. Other tweets made by Gabbard include her writing:

Trump says he doesn't want war with Iran, but that's exactly what he wants, because that's exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other NeoCons/NeoLibs want. That’s what he put first--not America. Trump's shortsighted foreign policy is bringing us to the brink of war with Iran and allowing Iran to accelerate its nuclear program—just to please the Saudis and Netanyahu. This is not America first. The Trump Admin's push for regime change war against Iran is becoming increasingly overt. PM Netanyahu was honest enough to call it a war: "This is an open meeting with representatives of leading Arab countries … to advance the common interest of war with Iran.” “We do not seek regime change” Trump declares as he escalates his regime change war against Iran. Neocons like Graham/Bolton are cheering. To all who voted for Trump bc of his antiwar rhetoric, it’s time to realize he lied to you. Stand with me against Trump’s Iran War!

Now that Tulsi Gabbard is DNI head, it is just as true that Trump is pushing for war with Iran “just to please Netanyahu”, a policy which is certainly “not America first,” and yet now Gabbard is lying as claiming that Trump is bringing “lasting peace to the Middle East” for continuing the same policy.

Gabbard even went as far as to say, “To all who voted for Trump bc of his antiwar rhetoric, it’s time to realize he lied to you” about Trump’s warmongering with Iran in his last term. This statement is equally true now- other than the fact that Tulsi can now be added to the list of people who “lied to you with antiwar rhetoric”.

The Abraham Accords Is Not A Peace Deal.

Finally, the idea that the Abraham Accords is a “peace deal” or that expanding on the Abraham Accords is about peace is completely false.

The Abraham Accords were a supposed “peace deal” negotiated by the Trump administration in his first term, which allowed Israel to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The actual point behind the deal, as Vox News reported, was to get the Arab States that signed onto the deal to “let their support for the Palestinians slip” in hopes that they would “side a little closer with the Israelis.”.

The deal was actually pushed by Netanyahu using Jared Kushner as his intermediary to Trump. As the New Yorker wrote, “The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states”. This had the intended effect of “sidelining the Palestinians yet again”.

The idea behind the deal was that Israel could signal to Palestinians that they could normalize with Arab states without giving them any concessions. As Journalist Jeremy Scahill reported, “The Abraham Accords, launched under President Donald Trump, effectively excised the issue of Palestinian self-determination as a condition for normalization, a major victory for Israel.”

Far from bringing “peace to the Middle East,” the deal is actually a large part of what provoked the Hamas attack on Ocotber 7th, which resulted in the Isreali genocide in Gaza and the ensuing flare up in the Middle East.

Shortly before October 7th, as Jeremy Scahill reported, Netanyahu gave a speech at the UN where he was “brandishing a map of what he promised could be the “New Middle East.” It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased.”

Scahill reported that Netanyahu portrayed “the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia” through the Abraham Accords as “the linchpin of his vision for this new reality”.

This is a large part of what provoked the October 7th attacks from Hamas. Basem Naim, a high-ranking official of Hamas’s political wing, told Scahil, “If Saudi Arabia signed, it means the whole region, when it comes to the Palestinian question, will collapse. It is not a plan. It is not a peace process. It is an integration of Israel in the newly created Middle East.”

The reality is that the Abraham Accords were a way for Benjamin Netanyahu to normalize relations with Arab States so that he could advance his “greater Israel project” without opposition from them.

In the clip of the Trump speech that Gabbard was responding to, he said, “Biden did nothing to fill out” the Abraham Accords.

This was echoed by Gabbard, who said, “Where Joe Biden failed, President Trump will succeed.”

The reality is that the Trump administration is carrying out the exact same policy as the Biden administration.

Expanding the Abraham Accords to Saudi Arabia was even in the official DNC platform of 2024, which said:

He (Biden) also directed his Administration to build on the Abraham Accords and work on a historic normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, As a tangible sign of this normalization process, President Biden helped negotiate the first-ever civilian aviation agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, allowing for overflight of Israeli civilian aircraft in Saudi airspace and leading to a more integrated and economically connected Middle East.

A Big Lie

While Tulsi claims Trump is “bringing lasting peace” to the Middle East, he is really backing Israel as they slaughter civilians in Gaza and bombing Yemen, and threatening war with Iran on their behalf while expanding an agreement that will allow Israel to normalize with more Arab states while they “reshape the middle east” and carry out their greater Israel project.

This policy is virtually identical to the warmongering Biden administration, while Gabbard and Trump falsely portray it as “succeeding where Biden failed”.

The reality is that Trump’s Middle East policy is pro-war and pro-Zionist, just like that of all his predecessors.

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