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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Apr 2, 2025

Reminder: Tulsi has never been the "peace candidate" or peace whatever. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2019/09/no-tulsi-gabbard-is-not-peace-candidate.html

But, she IS a Zionist supporter and lover of AIPAC as well as an Islamophobe. You have to be a Zionist to be at a John Hagee event. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2019/01/drinking-tulsi-gabbard-kool-aid-and.html

And, a lot of alleged leftist journos have given her a pass in the past: https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2019/10/alleged-hard-hitting-journos-give.html

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Royce Nugent's avatar
Royce Nugent
Apr 2, 2025

Trump is the Peace President. As soon as Israel says so.

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