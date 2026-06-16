Written By: Justin K.P.

At the G7 summit, Donald Trump made some shocking comments, praising Iran, criticizing Israel’s war in Lebanon, calling for the U.S. puppet government in Syria to instead invade Lebanon, and admitting that Israel could not exist without U.S. backing.

In this article, I will break down what I believe is behind each of these comments.

Trump Calling Iran ‘Very Rational People’.

In one of Trump’s most surprising comments, he praised the Iranian government and the Islamic Republic, saying , “we’re now dealing with people that I think are very rational people. They were nice to deal with. They were strong people, smart people. I think actually they’re smarter than the first and second group, but they’re not radicalized and they’re, you know, looking to help their country”.

At a closer look, these comments appear to be Trump’s attempt to save face from the fact that he lost a regime change war.

The comments were in response to a question about Trump’s previous calls for regime change in Iran, and Trump responded, “You talk about regime change. I never cared about regime change. It [was] never a part. But I guess you have regime change because you know better than anybody, the first group, they’re all dead… and we’re now dealing with people that I think are very rational people”.

In reality, Trump was clear when launching the war that his goal was to create the space for a CIA/Mossad backed rebel militia to overthrow the Iranian government.

“When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take” Trump said in a message to Iranians when launching the war.

As journalist Trey Yingst reported, Trump told him that , “the United States sent guns to the Iranian protestors, he tells me we sent them a lot of guns, we sent them through the Kurds and the president said he thinks the Kurds kept them, he went on to say ‘we sent guns to the protests, a lot of them’”.

Trump’s plan- as he admitted- was to create the conditions for regime change, and then have armed rioters “take over” the government.

This plan, however, failed, and the Islamic Republic of Iran stayed in power, while the majority of the country rallied around the flag and supported their government against the U.S./Israeli campaign.

By praising the current Iranian leadership, Trump is trying to give the impression that he succeeded in his regime change goal, when in reality he failed and lost.

Trump’s Lebanon Comments.

Trump similarly criticized Israel for slaughtering civilians in Lebanon.

“Israel has been fighting Hezbollah for a long time, and many people have been killed.

You don’t have to knock down an apartment building every time you’re looking for someone, because many people live in those buildings. And they’re not all Hezbollah, I can tell you that” Trump said.

This appeared to be Trump showing his frustration with Israel bombing Beirut in an attempt to block the peace deal with Iran, which Trump was desperate for, after losing the war in Iran.

Trump added, “I didn’t like where two hours before we were signing the agreement, that there was an attack (by Israel) in Lebanon in Beirut, it wasn’t like in the Southern side, it was in Beirut”.

This appeared to be Trump venting his frustration with the fact that Israel bombed Dahiyeh, Beirut, in a last-ditch effort to stop a deal with Iran.

The Israeli paper Ynet reported that , “A source familiar with the details claims that as early as last Thursday, Israel really wanted to bomb Tehran, perhaps as a last-ditch attempt to thwart the bad agreement that was emerging with Iran. Trump pressed for it not to happen, and the attack was indeed called off. Israel saw Hezbollah’s firing into the Galilee as an opportunity to put the plan back on the table, and thought of a domino effect: Israel would attack Dahiyya, Iran, which is trying to create an equation, would attack with missiles - and Israel would have justification to attack. In Jerusalem, they thought that this would be an opportunity to settle scores with the Iranians and strike infrastructure and energy targets, which would accelerate the overthrow of the regime.”

This reportedly angered Trump, which led him to call off the Israeli bombing of energy targets in Iran. Ynet reported, “Trump called Netanyahu. According to the sources, the conversation was very forceful. The American president made it clear to the prime minister that if Israel launches a broad attack on Iran, it will be left alone. Netanyahu, on the other hand, argued that Israel must respond after the Iranian shooting, and that failure to respond would harm deterrence. Trump understood the Israeli need to respond, but demanded that the response be limited, measured - and not one that would launch a new campaign against Tehran.”

Trump telling the truth about Israel’s bombing of civilians in Lebanon appears to be him venting anger over this attempt to sabotage the deal.

This does not mean that Trump supported a full end to the war in Lebanon.

He instead suggested that the U.S. installed puppet government in Syria- led by Ahmed Al Sharra- who he boasted that “I put there along with President Erdogan and some others,” should invade Lebanon, instead saying, “he is very good with Hezbollah, does not like them”.

Israel has previously floated the idea of working with Ahmed Al Sharra in its invasion of Lebanon.

The Israeli paper Maariv reported that “According to Israeli estimates … a scenario could unfold in which understandings between Israel and Syria will take shape: the IDF will take control of southern Lebanon, while the Syrians will operate in northern Lebanon against Hezbollah … According to sources in Israel, this is a possibility that is being examined as a consequence of the failure of all other routes - as a default born out of a vacuum”.

At the same time, this is something that the president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who, as Trump noted, helped bring Ahmed Al Sharra to power will have major reservations about.

Israeli lobby groups have been signalling support for a war with Türkiye, labeling it the “new Iran”.

The Foundation for the Defence of Democracies -one of the main Israel lobby groups behind the war in Iran- has already put out pieces calling Türkiye “the new Iran” and claiming it poses a “growing challenge to Western interests”.

The Israel lobby group lamented that President Erdoğan is too close to the Palestinian resistance for the Zionists’ liking, writing “Hamas, as an Iranian proxy, has served Ankara’s interests in undermining Israel’s security interests, something which Turkey would like to see intact after the end of the current war.”

Because of this, journalist Rania Khalek noted that, “Given that Israeli leadership says after Iran, Turkey is next, I doubt Erdogan will give Syria’s Ahmad al Sharaa the green light to go after Hezbollah. Any obstacle to ‘Greater Israel’ spreading instability is useful to a country like Turkey.”

She also noted that “Al Sharaa is busy trying to maintain control of a very messy Syria. If the Israelis can’t defeat Hezbollah, far weaker Syria certainly can’t.”

Trump Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Israel.

The final comment made by Trump, which is worth noting, is the fact that he admitted that Israel relies entirely on U.S. weapons and financing and would collapse without it.

Trump admitted , “If it weren’t for the United States of America, with me…Israel would not exist right now. Israel would have been blown off the face of the earth, one hundred percent — and every smart person in Israel knows that”.

This is just one of the many examples of Trump blurting the quiet part out loud, in this case admitting that Israel, and all of its crimes it commits, are only done thanks to U.S. financing and weapons and that if the U.S. chose to, it could force Israel to stop at any times, yet decides not to because of the powerful Israel lobby, and Neo-cons in Washington wanting to use Israel to project U.S. power.

All of these comments by Trump- as per usual- put the quiet part out loud and give insight into what his thinking is.

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