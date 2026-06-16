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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
9h

You assume he's actually thinking? You're right on the first comment; that one's obvious. The second is really just another fake argument with Satanyahu; don't read more into it. The third, I'd argue, could follow from 1 and 2; Trump is saying, "Look I'm in charge" even though he'll never actually do something about Israeli arms.

Now, the subpoint within the second?

It would be interesting to see Israel attack Turkiye since it's a NATO member. In other words, we'd get to see just how flaccid NATO really is in the face of Israel.

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Lb 🇨🇦's avatar
Lb 🇨🇦
7h

Trump and America are fuking terrorists

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