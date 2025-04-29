The Dissident

The Dissident

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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
Apr 29, 2025

Do those blaspheming whore-masters, profligate Sons Of Belial, and assassinating antichrists think we don’t know that?!

PUT THEM ON TRIAL!

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Theresa Barzee's avatar
Theresa Barzee
Apr 29, 2025

Time is up. Start arrests. Prosecutions of all of our corrupted officials first. Consequences. No more impunity. No more lies.

Amen. Shame on all of US.

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