Written By: Justin K.P.

In a recent episode of the Israeli TV show “Hamakor” on Channel 13, multiple Biden administration officials admitted on camera to supporting Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal and genocidal war in Gaza and refusing to pressure him to take a ceasefire deal.

In this article, I will cover some of the most damning admissions in the show.

Jake Sullivan Admits Support for Israel At All Costs

In the show, Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, admitted that Netanyahu was indeed a roadblock in creating a ceasefire deal.

In his interview, Sullivan said:

Hamas, for months, was not prepared to actually seriously talk about the hostages. Does that mean there were no moments when the prime minister (Netanyahu) wasn't adding additional conditions or indicating some reluctance to move forward? I'm not saying that.

(Emphasis: Mine)

While this is certainly a major confession that Netanyahu opposed a ceasefire deal, it is still a whitewash of the reality, being that he (along with the United States) was the only roadblock to a ceasefire deal going through.

The former Israeli spokesman, Haim Rubinstein, revealed that Hamas offered to release the hostages “October 9 or 10” in exchange for Israel not entering Gaza, but “the (Israeli) government rejected the offer”.

When the Trump administration first came to power, and his Middle East Envoy Steven Witkoff put some pressure on Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli paper Haaretz reported that he “forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year.”

Hamas accepted the plan, and insider Israeli sources told Haaretz that “The process was working and hostages were being released,” but Netanyahu intentionally sabotaged the deal for his own political career- this time with backing from the Trump administration.

In all of these instances, the Biden administration could have pressured Israel to take a ceasefire deal and stop the slaughter in Gaza, but chose not to.

The reason for this was later admitted to in the episode by Sullivan, who said he would support Israel no matter what they did.

Referring to a video Benjamin Netanyahu posted in December of 2024, attacking the Biden administration for blocking minimal amounts of arms shipments, Sullivan said, “Having the prime minister of Israel question the support of the United States after all that we did, do I think that is the right and proper thing for a friend to do? no I do not”.

However, Sullivan went on to say, “I will always stand firm behind the idea that Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States has a responsibility to help Israel. And I will do that no matter who the Prime Minister is, no matter what they say about me, the U.S., or the president that I work for”.

In this stunning admission, Biden’s top national security advisor is admitting that he believed “the United States has a responsibility to help Israel” no matter what they do, including if they go after the United States or the American president.

A Stunning Admission Of War Crimes.

In an even more shocking admission, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel who served in 2022-2023, Thomas Nides, admitted that the Biden administration chose not to force a ceasefire even if it meant costing him the election.

During his interview, Nides says,":

At the most significant political peril of Joe Biden's political career, the easiest thing for Joe Biden would have been, if he was worried about the votes in Michigan, is to basically be a little soft; he refused to do it. There was enormous pressure within the White House on him to change his position. When I hear comments about ‘he wasn’t good enough, or he didn’t have Israel’s back,’ am I disgusted by it? One hundred percent. Is it true? 100 percent no

What many will be “disgusted by” is that despite the fact that the “ easiest thing for Joe Biden” to do to win over Muslim voters in Michigan was to force Israel to stop its massacre in Gaza, he refused to do it.

This is a stunning admission that Joe Biden “refused” to stop a laundry list of war crimes, including the systemic and deliberate murder of children, deliberate attacks on hospitals, deliberate targeting of journalists, and the deliberate targeting of civilians’ housing.

In this horrific clip, Thomas Nides is bragging about Biden’s committed support for a mass murder campaign, which the UN human rights council has called “a genocidal act under the Rome Statute and Genocide Convention” and the International Criminal Court has called “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”.

There was also admission that the Biden administration knew what they were backing in Gaza were war crimes.

Senior national security aide for the Biden administration, Ilan Goldenberg, admitted in the episode that Israel was “killing and destroying for the sake of killing and destroying” in Gaza.

Admission of Israel Blocking Peace.

As the Times of Israel noted, reporting on the episode, it includes several admissions from Biden administration officials that Israel blocked a ceasefire deal.

The paper noted that despite the fact that “the Biden administration repeatedly singled out Hamas as the main obstacle in the hostage talks”, now “Biden officials acknowledged that there were times when Netanyahu played the role of spoiler in negotiations”.

The paper noted that “They pointed to the premier’s decision in August 2024 to launch a public campaign regarding the importance of Israel remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor border stretch between Egypt and Gaza, which Washington felt was disingenuous and designed to tank the negotiations at a critical point.”

The former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, admitted that “We were very close to having an agreement with Egypt on something that’s almost identical to what was in the final phase two agreement, and that was achievable at that moment. I think there were domestic political reasons [for Netanyahu] to be seen as taking a very hard line on the Philadelphi Corridor”.

The senior national security advisor for the Biden administration, Ilan Goldenberg, went even farther, saying, “I would get a lot of whispers from old Israeli friends [who said] all the security people are coming out and saying [Netanyahu’s] undercutting it every step of the way. I start to believe [it] when there’s so much coming out [saying] that he’s clearly a problem. Whereas some of my colleagues didn’t quite see it”.

Despite these admissions, the Biden administration refused to put any pressure on Netanyahu to stop sabotaging ceasefire negotiations.

Thomas Nides admitted that if Biden’s “commitment to Israel” and Zionism was questioned “that aggravates Biden in a way where you don’t want to be around him when that happens”.

Dan Shapiro, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, admitted that Netanyahu refused normalization with Saudi Arabia because a condition would include support for a Palestinian State.

As the Times of Israel reported:

Even as the war dragged on, the Biden administration continued discussions with Saudi Arabia about a normalization agreement with Israel. Normalization was to be coupled with a series of bilateral US-Saudi defense and economic agreements that the sides had all but finalized when Sullivan traveled to Jeddah in July. But the Palestinian component of the normalization deal proved to be too much for Israel to accept.

Shapiro admitted that this was because “the Israeli government depended on far-right ministers who would try to block that Israeli commitment to allow a pathway to a Palestinian state”.

In reality, Israel’s desire to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia was intended to stop the creation of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu even put up a map at the United Nations shortly before October 7th, which depicted a “New Middle East” where Gaza and the West Bank were annexed into Israeli territory.

He portrayed the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as the “lynchpin” of this plan.

Israel is Thankful For The Biden Administration.

The former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog, made one of the most stunning admissions in the entire episode, admitting that Israel was only allowed to carry out its slaughter in Gaza for as long as it did because it faced no pushback from the Biden administration and no demand for a ceasefire.

Herzog said:

God did the State of Israel a favor that Biden was the president during this period, because it could have been much worse. We fought for over a year, and the administration never came to us and said, ‘ceasefire now.’ It never did. And that’s not to be taken for granted,

War Crimes

Overall this episode on Israeli TV contains some stunning admission of war crimes from the Biden administration, from their admission that Netanyahu was blocking peace to the admission that he was “killing for killings sake” in Gaza and most importantly, the admission that they actively enabled and funded all of this out of their “commitment to Israel” and Zionism.

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