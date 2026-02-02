As I previously reported , in response to claims from Benjamin Netanyahu that “soldiers were killed during the war in Gaza from a lack of ammunition due to a partial embargo that was imposed by the Biden administration”, Amos Hochstein, a top Biden advisor, admitted that Israel could not have committed its genocide in Gaza without the Biden administration’s support.

In response, he told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, “Netanyahu is both not telling the truth and ungrateful to a president that literally saved Israel at its most vulnerable moment”, and wrote on X, “Let me be clear to ‘journalists’ commenting. After more than $20 Billion military support, largest in Israel history, 2 aircraft carriers rushed to the region, deterring a massive regional war, defeating Iran missile/drone attack x2, defending israel at most vulnerable moments, after SAVING countless lives of Israelis - only acceptable response to POTUS Biden and American people is THANK YOU.”

Responding to the same comment from Netanyahu, Philip H. Gordon, who served as Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States under the Biden administration, took it a step further and admitted that the Biden administration “resisted enormous pressure” and even violated U.S. law, in order to fuel Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In response, Gordon said, “Hard to overstate the damage to US-Israel relations done by the sense of entitlement and ingratitude reflected in comments like these and Netanyahu’s own recent statements. Baseless misdirection to suggest that Israeli soldiers’ deaths in Gaza were caused by some phantom US ‘embargo’ (when in fact Biden resisted enormous pressure to condition aid, as required by U.S. law, even as Israel rebuffed calls to facilitate more humanitarian assistance and reduce civilian casualties)”.

(Emphasis:Mine)

In this blatant admission of war crimes, Philip H. Gordon is admitting that the Biden administration violated U.S. law to fund the genocide in Gaza, despite knowing that Israel was enacting a genocidal blockade on Gaza and targeting and slaughtering civilians.

Like Amos Hochstein, Philip H. Gordon made these comments to appease the Israeli lobby, but ended up blatantly making a confession to the Biden administration’s complicity in war crimes and genocide.

