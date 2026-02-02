The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
2h

How convenient for the current administration!

Reply
Share
cmdr cool's avatar
cmdr cool
40m

FUCKING DISGUSTING!!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture