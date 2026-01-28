In response to claims from Israel that the Biden administration was not supportive enough of its genocide in Gaza, Amos Hochstein, one of Joe Biden’s top advisors, admitted that the Biden administration fully backed Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and that Israel could not have carried out the genocide without its support, a de facto admission of war crimes.

Israeli journalist Guy Elster wrote , “In a rare press conference, Israeli PM Netanyahu claims that soldiers were killed during the war in Gaza from a lack of ammunition due to a partial embargo that was imposed by Biden administration”.

In response to this claim, Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote , “President Biden’s adviser Amos Hochstein told me in response: ‘Netanyahu is both not telling the truth and ungrateful to a president that literally saved Israel at its most vulnerable moment’”.

Adding to his war crimes confession, Amos Hochstein added, “Let me be clear to ‘journalists’ commenting. After more than $20 Billion military support, largest in Israel history, 2 aircraft carriers rushed to the region, deterring a massive regional war, defeating Iran missile/drone attack x2, defending israel at most vulnerable moments, after SAVING countless lives of Israelis - only acceptable response to POTUS Biden and American people is THANK YOU.”

As journalist Max Blumenthal noted in response to Hochstien, “Netanyahu got you to confirm Biden’s guilt and your own in the Holocaust of our time, which you helped commit on behalf of Israel, your apartheid state of origin”.

Indeed, Amos Hochstein is admitting that through “more than $20 Billion military support,” the Biden administration “saved Israel at its most vulnerable moment”, i.e. allowed it to commit genocide against the civilian population of Gaza.

By Amos Hochstien’s own admission, without support from the Biden administration, Israel would not have been able to slaughter hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, at least 83 percent of whom were civilians.

Without support from the Biden administration, Israel would not have been able to carry out its system attack on Gaza’s hospitals, which, as the UN documented , consisted of:

(a) airstrikes or shelling on the hospitals and/or in the hospital’s vicinity, often resulting in serious damage to the hospitals’ premises and equipment; (b) besieging the hospitals with ground troops, preventing Palestinians from accessing the hospital and blocking medical supplies; (c) raiding the hospital with the assistance of heavy machinery, including tanks and bulldozers; (d) detaining medical staff, patients and their companions, as well as the IDPs sheltering inside the hospital; (e) forcing remaining patients, IDPs and others to leave the hospital; and finally; (f) withdrawing troops from the hospital, leaving in their wake severe damage to the structures, buildings and equipment inside, effectively rendering the hospital non-functional.

Without the Biden administration, Israel would not have been able to target and kill hundreds of Palestinian journalists and their family members as retribution for their reporting on the Genocide in Gaza.

The Biden administration enabled Israel to cause “damage to more than 70 percent of the school buildings in Gaza and create conditions where education for children has been made impossible,” as the UN documented .

The Biden administration enabled Israel to routinely shoot children in the head and chest, as Dr. Feroze Sidhwa and other doctors working on the ground in Gaza revealed.

The Biden administration allowed Israel to repeatedly bomb refugee camps , setting them on fire and burning the displaced Palestinian residents alive.

The Biden administration backed Israel in carrying out a systemic policy of mass torture and rape against Palestinian detainees in Israeli torture dungeons such as Sde Teiman.

All of these genocidal war crimes, by Amos Hochstein’s admission, were only committed because the Biden administration “literally saved Israel at its most vulnerable moment”.

This makes the Biden administration equally as culpable as Israel for the slaughter in Gaza and Amos Hochstein’s admission - meant to placate the Israel lobby- in reality is an admission of culpability for Genocide.

