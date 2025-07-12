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J-Pat : Jason Patrick Quinn's avatar
J-Pat : Jason Patrick Quinn
Jul 12, 2025Edited

Bellingcat are an astro-turfed “open source investigative independent media” set up, orchestrated by MI6 and then used by the CIA. The Grayzone have done some great reporting on the links and evidence of their activities as stenographers for and funded by the Intelligence Agencies. Some of it is shameless lies and propaganda, hardly hidden, revealed by a little scratching to look under the surface.

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Hans van der Ham's avatar
Hans van der Ham
Jul 12, 2025

Don't forget Bellingcat's story on the poisoning of Navalny...

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