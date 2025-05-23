Written By: Justin K.P.

A shocking and deeply disturbing new poll shows that not just the Israeli government, but large swaths of the Israeli public hold genocidal views towards Palestinians.

Tamir Sorek, a professor of Middle East History at Penn State university commissioned the Israeli polling firm Geocartography to ask some more disturbing questions to the Israeli public.

Geocartography’s polls have a track record of accurately representing the views of the Israeli public. CNN reported in 2015 that Geocartography was the only polling firm in Israel that year with polls correctly predicting the Likud party electoral victory.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the poll consulted “among 1,005 respondents who constitute a representative sample of the Jewish population in Israel.”

The answers paint a disturbing picture of the kind of views currently mainstreamed in Israeli society.

The poll found that 82 percent of Jewish Israelis “supported the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries” and 56 percent even supported “the expulsion of Israel’s Arab citizens”.

Even more disturbing, Sorek “relayed a story from the Book of Joshua, in which the ancient Israelites conquered the city of Jericho and killed all of its inhabitants.”

When he “asked respondents whether the Israeli army, when conquering an enemy city, should act similarly to the Israelites when they conquered Jericho, 47% of respondents said they should.”

This means that 47 percent of the Jewish population in Israel supports “killing all of the inhabitants” of “an enemy city”.

In the English language we often hear Israeli officials denying their war crimes claiming that Hamas uses “human shields” or that it “does all it can” to protect civilians in Gaza.

The disturbing truth is that this propaganda is aimed at a Western audience to get them to continue arming and funding Israel, within Israel is it much more accepted to use openly genocidal language.

Tamir Sorek, in the write up of his poll cites multiple examples of mainstream Israeli officials using openly genocidal language.

He quotes “Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, the head of a military program for religious students in Jaffa” saying:

If you don’t kill them first, they will kill you. The terrorists of today are the children of the previous operation whom you kept alive, and the women are those who produce the terrorists.

He noted that this kind of language was not restricted to religious extremists and was often parroted by secular Israelis as well.

He quoted the former football star Danny Neuman openly saying on Israeli TV “I am telling you, in Gaza, without exception, they are all terrorists, sons of dogs. They must be exterminated, all of them killed.”

He also quoted the Israeli TV commentator and lawyer Kinneret Barashi saying “Every trace of the murderous mutations in Gaza must be erased, from the delivery rooms to the last elderly person in Gaza”.

These are far from isolated incidents, the recent UN human rights council report on Israel’s use of sexual violence found multiple other examples of mainstream Israeli figures using this type of language.

The report quoted Eliyahu Yosian who works for the Israeli think tank “Misgav Institute for National Security” saying on the mainstream Israeli channel 14 that “The woman is an enemy, the baby is an enemy, and the pregnant woman is an enemy”.

The report found that a clip of this vile statement “had 1.6 million views as of 3 January 2024”.

The report also cited Israeli journalist Yehuda Schlesinger from the Israel Hayom newspaper who said on the Israeli channel 12 news station that “the rape of Palestinian detainees, should be institutionalized by the Israeli authorities to punish, exact revenge and deter Palestinians”.

One of the hosts of the Israeli podcast “Two Nice Jewish Boys” in 2024 said “If there was a button to erase Gaza, I would push it in a second, right now, and I think most Israelis would”.

Israeli politicians also openly say genocidal statements to the public.

Early on in the Gaza genocide, the former Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed, we are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly”.

The South African genocide case against Israel at the ICJ cited an endless array of genocidal statements made by IDF soldiers, TV commentators and politicians alike.

The report quoted a video from Israeli channel 4 of the Israeli Colonel Yogev Bar-Sheshet while in Beit Lahia, Gaza saying “whoever returns here, if they return here after, will find scorched earth. No houses, no agriculture, no nothing. They have no future”.

The report quoted another Israeli Colonel, Erez Eshel, in the same video saying “Vengeance is a great value. There is vengeance over what they did to us … This place will be a fallow land. They will not be able to live here”.

Along with this, the report cited a video from December of 2023 where IDF soldiers chanted “May their village burn, May Gaza be erased” and “we know our motto: there are no uninvolved civilians”.

Aside from this, the report cited and linked to an endless slew of genocidal statements from mainstream Israeli officials.

Tally Gotliv, a member of the ruling Likud party in the Israeli Knesset wrote on twitter in December of 2023 :

Merciless aerial bombardment!! Enough of pitying the cruel at such painful prices. Enough of pitying the 'uninvolved' Gazans. There are no uninvolved. Every Gazan who remains in a fighting location is assisting a terrorist organization. Enough! Change the diskette. Destroy every place where there are terrorists and terrorist aides. From the air!! Don't endanger soldiers if you can bomb them from the air!

Keti Shitrit, another Likud party member of the Israeli Knesset said on Channel 13, “The word revenge was used a lot. I don't think it's revenge - it's justice. If you ask me on a personal level - I flatten Gaza, I have no sentiments. Because there is no separation between the murderers of women and children and the citizens of Gaza”.

Also on channel 14 in Israel, the former IDF Military Intelligence official Eliyau Yosian said “There is no population in Gaza, there are 2.5 million terrorists - therefore 'tapping the roof' has no meaning”.

The Israeli Knesset member and former editor of the Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” wrote on twitter :

We must not forget that the ‘innocent civilians’ - the cruel and monstrous ones from Gaza - also took an active part in the pogrom within Israeli communities, in the systematic murder of Jews and the shedding of their blood, in the kidnapping of children, the elderly, and mothers, and in the forcible killing of babies and burning them alive! It is forbidden to pity the cruel, there is no place for any humanitarian gesture - the memory of Amalek must be erased!

The former Israeli minister of finance Avigdor Lieberman said on twitter “There are no innocent people in Gaza.”

Even Meirav Ben-Ari, an Israeli politician who is considered a “liberal centrist” said on Israeli TV “the children in Gaza – the children in Gaza have brought this upon themselves!”.

Most recently, the former Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin said on Israel’s channel 14 “The enemy is not Hamas, nor is it the military wing of Hamas. Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left there. There is no other victory”.

These are not statements made by fringe lunatics on the internet, but by elected Israeli officials, members of the IDF and commentators on TV.

The recent poll shows why these figures are comfortable saying these things, because large swaths of the population agree with them.

A Pew Research Poll from December of 2024 found that only 4 percent of Jewish Israelis thought the mass murder campaign in Gaza had “gone too far” while 34 percent believed it had “not gone far enough”.

Many have argued that most Israeli’s believed this because they did not know what was actually happening in Gaza but these new poll results, along with the endless slew of genocidal statements said on Israeli TV show that they do know-and they support it.

Note: Credit to the Twitter Account “@History__Speaks” for finding the poll written about in this article.

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