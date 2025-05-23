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Bruce Rogers-Vaughn's avatar
Bruce Rogers-Vaughn
May 24, 2025

Unbelievable. I can’t express in words my feelings. This is what decades of propaganda can accomplish. And it’s not just in Israel. It’s in my country, the USA, as well.

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
May 23, 2025Edited

The Israelis insult our intelligence every day. In this Age of Information, they openly call for and perform a genocide, while telling us we cannot believe our own eyes when we see them bragging about their atrocities in real time.

Whom the gods destroy they first drive mad.

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