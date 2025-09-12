The Dissident

Boris Petrov
Sep 12

Israel killed Kirk – see OUTSTANDING Krainer video below

Kirk was a true Zionist believer who started to very seriously doubt – he was likely murdered by Israel + UK fascists.

US is an occupied country – 75%+ of Congress and Senate are in Israel’s pocket.

Once US Christian Zionist lunatics, that is non-Christian criminals in charge of “feeding” 2M+ Gazans, sufficiently starve them – desperate survivors would “willingly” move to Antarctica

US totally supports two Nazi-dominated governments – of U and I. Need to change the suicidal WW3 path.

Alex Krainer: Charlie Kirk SHOT DEAD - Israel Attack CRUMBLES – “Russian” Drones Over Poland

Sept 11 -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROQgMvcxV_s&t=3841s

John G Coster
Sep 12

The Greater Israel project was always based on absorbing the US first parasitically, then moving on kinetically with US muscle to take over the Middle East.

