Pictured Above: Larry Ellison (left) and David Ellison (right).

Zionist David Ellison is continuing to buy up the media to turn it into a mouthpiece for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its demand for endless American wars in the Middle East.

For context, David Ellison, the founder of the production company Skydance, has bought Paramount.

David Ellison’s father, the founder of the tech company Oracle, Larry Ellison, is the largest private donor to the IDF.

As the Times of Israel noted in 2017, “The largest single gift in FIDF’s (Friends of the Israel Defense Forces) history was announced at the event as $16.6 million from Oracle Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison.”

As Haaretz reported in 2021, Ellison, “who has known Netanyahu for a considerable time, invited the Netanyahu family to come on vacation last month on Lanai, the Oracle founder’s privately owned Hawaiian island. The tech billionaire is known to have personally entertained the Netanyahus at least once during the visit, but sources said that he and the prime minister also held several other conversations in private.”

Ellison even “asked Benjamin Netanyahu to join the board of directors of the company (Oracle) ”.

Furthermore, as Haaretz noted in a separate investigation, in 2020, Ellison had “come forward to help Netanyahu with his legal representation in Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is charged with trying to strike a deal that would have given him positive coverage in Israel’s second largest newspaper”.

As journalist Alan Macleod reported, Ellison’s company, Oracle, is “intimately tied to the State of Israel” and “has signed multiple lucrative contracts with the Israeli national security state”.

As he reported:

Oracle sees itself as an activist organization, one whose goal is the advancement of the Israeli colonization project. Safra Catz, the company’s Israeli-American CEO, bluntly explained that any employees uncomfortable with supporting a genocide should simply quit. “We are not flexible regarding our mission, and our commitment to Israel is second to none,” she said, adding “this is a free world and I love my employees, and if they don’t agree with our mission to support the State of Israel, then maybe we aren’t the right company for them. Larry and I are publicly committed to Israel and devote personal time to the country, and no one should be surprised by that.”

Similarly, sources close to David Ellison have told the Jerusalem Post that he “loves Israel”, “has Zionist values,” and “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

Since buying up Paramount, Ellison has begun turning its subsidiary, CBS, into a propaganda outlet for his family friend, Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the New York Times, David Ellison is installing Bari Weiss in “the job of editor in chief or co-president of the network”.

Bari Weiss is a lifelong propagandist for Israel who has previously bragged about connecting “my Zionist activism to my journalism”.

Weiss’s outlet, the Free Press, has put out multiple articles claiming that IDF massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centres “never happened”.

This is despite the fact that multiple IDF soldiers stationed at the fake aid centres have admitted to committing the massacres.

Two IDF soldiers told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz :

It's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

Furthermore, New Yorker editor David Remnick wrote, referring to the Haaretz piece, “one former (Israeli) security official I spoke to didn’t dispute the substance of the report”, quoting the Israeli security official saying, “the way young soldiers and commanders sometimes use their weapons is terrible. They don’t care about the rules. They think, ‘Kill them all! They deserve it after what they did to us, they are not human beings, don’t ask your commander’”.

Furthermore, the Free Press has put out multiple articles denying the Israeli-imposed mass famine in Gaza, even after the Israeli paper Haaretz put out a lengthy article proving beyond a doubt that there was mass famine in Gaza.

After taking hours-long tours of multiple hospitals in Gaza, Haaretz wrote, “We saw children whose bodies were blighted by hunger, with bones jutting out. Their hair had turned yellow or fallen out, their faces were wrinkled, and their abdomens bloated. Their bodies were limp; many had marks on their skin. Some looked totally apathetic”.

As the article noted, “Anyone who claims that the images of starvation in the Gaza Strip are a result of acute genetic or other diseases (which the ‘free press’ claimed), and not due to a grave shortage of food, are lying”.

Along with Weiss, David Ellison installed Kenneth R. Weinstein as the Ombudsman for CBS News.

Weinstein was formerly the head of “the Board of Governors of the US Agency for Global Media, which encompasses the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting”, U.S.-state-funded propaganda outlets that the New York Times called, a “worldwide propaganda network built by the C.I.A”.

Weinstein was also formerly the head of the ultra-hawkish neo-con and zionist think tank the Hudson Institute, which has been funded by “Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and General Atomics to research a U.S. Department of Defense drone program” and has started the careers of ultra-hawkish neo-con Zionists, including Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley.

The think tank has put out articles saying Israel should “ignore ceasefire calls” , denying the famine in Gaza, and articles claiming that “the Israel-Hamas war has changed American foreign policy for the better”.

The think tank also cheered on Trump’s bombing of Iran, which he bragged about doing for Israel, by putting out articles claiming that “striking Iran made Americans safer”.

As journalist Max Blumenthal noted :

During a 2021 Hudson event with Mike Pence,(Kenneth R. ) Weinstein touted his Israel lobbyist creds, describing how he'd been groomed by the Tikvah Fund, the Likudnik training network which will award Bari Weiss its Herzl Award this November. Weinstein also described the right-wing Israel lobby financier Roger Hertog as his "mentor." During Q&A, after Pence called for the US to wage an unprovoked war on Iran on Israel's behalf, Weinstein chimed in to endorse the proposal. As support for Israel plummets among American youth and Democratic voters amid a gruesome live-streamed genocide, the stage is set for CBS News' takeover by unabashed Likudnik propagandists desperate to turn back the tide of dissent.

Now, David and Larry Ellison are expanding their Zionist media empire beyond CBS.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, “Paramount Skydance is preparing a majority cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery that is backed by the Ellison family”.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the “bid will be for the entire company, including its cable networks and movie studio,” which includes “HBO Max ” along with “CNN, TBS, and TNT”.

No doubt, just as they are doing with CBS, the Ellison family will turn the news outlets owned by Warner Bros into even more blatant propaganda arms of Israel.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.