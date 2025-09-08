CBS Turning Into Israeli Propaganda.

One of the biggest recent scandals in media manufacturing consent has been Zionists buying up CBS News with the intention of turning it into a propaganda mouthpiece for Israel.

For context, film producer and head of Skydance, David Ellison ,has bought Paramount, the parent company of CBS News.

David Ellison is the son of the CEO of the tech company Oracle, Larry Ellison.

According to The Times of Israel, at a fundraiser for the IDF in 2017, “The largest single gift in FIDF’s (Friends of the Israel Defense Forces) history was announced at the event as $16.6 million from Oracle Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison.”

Haaretz reported that Benjamin Netanyahu “has also been numbered among his(Larry Ellison’s) friends” and that, “Ellison, who has known Netanyahu for a considerable time, invited the Netanyahu family to come on vacation last month on Lanai, the Oracle founder’s privately owned Hawaiian island”.

Ellison and Netanyahu are so close that Haaretz reported that Ellison has, “come forward to help Netanyahu with his legal representation in Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is charged with trying to strike a deal that would have given him positive coverage in Israel’s second largest newspaper" and “asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join the board of directors of the company(Oracle)” after he left power in 2021.

His son, David, the new owner of CBS, follows in his father's footsteps. His company Skydance, put out a statement saying, “Skydance stands with Israel” at the start of the genocide in Gaza, and the Jerusalem Post reported that he “loves Israel”, “has Zionist values,” and “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

Since buying Paramount and PBS, David Ellison has gotten to work turning the network as a propaganda mouthpiece for Israel and his close family friend Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ellison has been installing Zionist propagandists in lead roles at the news network to ensure that it will take an editorial line in favor of the genocide in Gaza and in favor of the wars Israel pushes for.

According to a report from journalist Dylan Byers in Puck News, Ellison “plans to give Bari (Weiss) a role at CBS News that would, among other things, task his fellow Millennial with guiding the editorial direction of the division”.

Bari Weiss is a longtime Zionist and propagandist for Israel who has previously bragged about how “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

Her outlet, the Free Press, consistently writes articles denying well-documented Israeli atrocities in Gaza, such as the IDF massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and the Israeli-imposed starvation siege on Gaza.

Neo-Con Think Tanker Installed As Ombudsman.

The next pro-Israel propagandist being installed by Ellison is Kenneth R. Weinstein as the Ombudsman for the news outlet, a role which entails reviewing complaints from customers and employees and "determines if such complaints require further action”.

Just like Bari Weiss, Kenneth R. Weinstein is a pro-war neo-con with a long history of supporting Israel’s war crimes and pushing for American wars for Israel.

He was previously the “Board of Governors of the US Agency for Global Media, which encompasses the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and Middle East Broadcasting” - U.S.-funded propaganda outlets which were described by the New York Times as a “worldwide propaganda network built by the C.I.A”.

More importantly, he was the CEO of the Hudson Institute from 2011-2020, an ultra-hawkish neo-con think tank defending the genocide in Gaza and pushing for war with Iran.

One of the founding members of the think tank was Herman Kahn, who pushed for the idea of a “winnable nuclear exchange” and was the basis for the titular character in the classic Cold War satire Dr. Strangelove.

In recent years, the think tank has been funded by a who’s who of military-industrial complex war profiteers.

As Influence Watch notes, “Since 2019, the Institute has received $2,240,000 from U.S. Department of Defense contractors. The Institute also received funding from Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and General Atomics to research a U.S. Department of Defense drone program.”

The think-tank has also been responsible for pushing out some of the most hawkish, pro-war neo-cons in recent memory, including:

Mike Pompeo: The secretary of state for the first Trump administration and former CIA director who bragged that “we lied, we cheated, we stole” when he headed the agency. Pompeo is a Christian Zionist who supports Israel’s genocide in Gaza and strongly pushes for an American war with Iran.

Nikki Haley: Trump's former neo-con UN ambassador, who signed, “finish them” on an Israeli bomb that was used to bomb civilians in Gaza, in 2024.

Mike Gallagher: A former ultra hawkish Republican Congressman who co-sponsored an endless array of pro-Israel legislation and said on Fox News, “We should be working hand and glove with Israel, our closest ally in the region… Israel is winning, we simply need to let Israel win and stop hamstringing them at every turn”.

Gallagher, then went on to become the Head of Defense Business at Palantir, the war profiteering tech company that is so close to Israel it had its first board meeting of 2024 in Tel Aviv, bragging that “We are proud to stand alongside Israel, supporting a culture of innovation, technology, and democracy”.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur for Palestine, documented that Palantir’s AI, “has provided automatic predictive policing technology, core defence infrastructure for rapid and scaled-up construction and deployment of military software, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows real-time battlefield data integration for automated decision-making”.

The Hudson Institute has planted its think tank fellows all over the media across the political spectrum to push pro-Israel propaganda.

In 2024, one of the think tank fellows, Michael Doran went on the Andrew Klavan Show to say that “America needs to be a staunch supporter of Israel’s right to exist”.

Also in 2024, another fellow of the think tank, Liel Leibovitz, wrote an article for the New York Post where he said Israel should “ignore ceasefire calls”.

Another fellow, Lela Gilbert, wrote an article for The Washington Stand trying to drum up Christian support for the genocide in Gaza, writing “Israel needs our Christian support during these dark days”.

In two of the articles, the Hudson Institute authors repeated the lies that Hamas “burned infants and children alive before their parents' eyes” and “repeatedly gang-raped girls and women,” two Israeli claims that have been thoroughly debunked.

In another 2024 article for the Washington Free Beacon, Hudson Institute fellow Mike Watson boasted that, “Israel takes the gloves off” and celebrated that “few sights are more inspiring than a free people defending their homeland, and the Israelis are hammering Hamas, Iran, and Iran's other minions who joined the fight” referring to Israel’s genocidal onslaught into Gaza, where at least 83 percent of Palestinians killed have been civilians.

Similar to the Free Press, the Hudson Institute denies the well-documented Israeli-imposed famine in Gaza, with contributor Michael Doran going on Israel Update to claim that there is a “false ‘famine’ campaign in Gaza”.

The Hudson Institute also pushes propaganda attempting to get Americans to support arming and funding Israel, with Michael Doran appearing on The Daily Wire to say that “the Israel-Hamas war has changed American foreign policy for the better”.

The think tank also pushed for and cheered Trump’s bombing of Iran, which he recently bragged he did for Israel saying “Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran”.

Before the Iran bombing, Hudson Institute fellow Marshall Billingslea went on Newsmax to support Trump bombing Iran, saying “The US cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” and fellow Rebeccah L. Heinrichs going on Fox News to say “Israel needs US support to maximize impact in Iran”.

Fellows from the think tank cheered Trump’s bombing “for Israel” after it happened, with Rebeccah L. Heinrichs going on CNN to say that “striking Iran made Americans safer”.

Just like Bari Weiss, Kenneth R. Weinstein was installed as the Ombudsman because he will support an editorial line that is pro-Zionist and in favor of supporting war with Iran, just as he did at the Hudson Institute.

