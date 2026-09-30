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Nick's avatar
Nick
Sep 30

Thoroughly reprehensible….disgusting…

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JohnnyGee
Sep 30

I'm not even sure the word evil does justice to the damage and carnage Israel and the Zionist have perpetrated on the world and specifically the Palestinians. What is so sickening is, even when there are thousands of videos, testimonies, documentations, and even admissions by the Israel government itself verifying their unimaginable atrocities, our country's leaders continue to support Israel's terrorism. How can anyone vote and support such people?

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