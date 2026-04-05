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rtko's avatar
rtko
20h

All this made possible with U.S. tax dollars and debt. Who needs infrastructure when you can have regime change wars and friendship with Bibi.

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mois78's avatar
mois78
1d

Israel is talking sh't about Muslims, and getting in bed with the biggest Muslim terrorist to fight another Muslim?

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