Recently , Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa- a former Al Qaeda militant installed into power in Syria by the CIA, MI6, and Mossad- met with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the UK, causing a major backlash from critics.

But while the MI6, Al Qaeda alliance is showcased in the open, another alliance is taking place between Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israel behind the scenes over the Israeli war on Lebanon.

For context, Israel is currently carrying out ethnic cleansing in South Lebanon with the intention of permanently occupying South Lebanon up to the Litani River.

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich openly called for an Israeli annexation of Southern Lebanon, saying, “the new Israeli border must be the Litani”.

This was endorsed by Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, who said that “Israeli forces would control ‘the entire area’ from the border to the Litani River after the offensive had concluded,” which “would include the demolition of entire Lebanese border towns and that hundreds of thousands of displaced residents would not be able to return.”

Katz openly called to repeat the ethnic cleansing model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza, saying , “all homes in Lebanese villages near the border will be destroyed — in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model in Gaza,” in order “to remove, once and for all, the threats near the border”.

The NGO Oxfam wanted that Israel is using the “Gaza playbook in Lebanon”, noting that, “Israeli forces are destroying water and sanitation infrastructure including strikes near sites that were being rehabilitated after having been destroyed or damaged in the last war” and that “Israel has also destroyed electricity networks and bridges, cutting off vital supplies and services for entire towns and villages.”

The New York Times reported that “In private calls to local leaders across southern Lebanon, Israeli military officials have assured several Christian and Druse communities that they could remain in the evacuation zone. They have pressed them, however, to force out any Lebanese from neighboring Shiite Muslim communities who have sought refuge among them as Israeli bombardments flatten Shiite towns, according to local Christian, Druse and Shiite leaders who spoke to The New York Times” adding, “Local leaders took the messages as a clear signal: Israel is trying to force out one group in the south — Shiites”.

In this campaign of ethnic cleansing and annexation, Israel has an ally in Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Israel wants to make an alliance with al-Sharaa to occupy South Lebanon, while Syria invades the North and fights Hezbollah.

“In Israel, there is a growing belief that, in light of Lebanon’s continued failure to deal with Hezbollah, and in light of the loss of American and Western confidence in the institutions of the Lebanese state, a new regional reality may develop - centered on understandings between Israel and The new Syrian regime Regarding the division of security responsibility in Lebanon” the report writes.

“In Jerusalem,” the report writes, “there is talk of the need for a true demilitarization of southern Lebanon”, “not just a question of a specific military response, but of reshaping the security reality across the border”, an obvious reference to Israeli annexation of South Lebanon.

The report added that, “there are only two parties left in the region that are both capable and willing to fight Hezbollah - Israel and the new Syrian regime led by al-Shara,” adding, “According to Israeli sources, this is a matter of intersecting interests, even if not an alliance in the classic sense. From Israel’s perspective, this is a regime that hates Hezbollah, sees it as an enemy, and may actually become a partner in interests in the Lebanese arena”.

It added, “According to Israeli estimates … a scenario could unfold in which understandings between Israel and Syria will take shape: the IDF will take control of southern Lebanon, while the Syrians will operate in northern Lebanon against Hezbollah”, adding, “According to sources in Israel, this is a possibility that is being examined as a consequence of the failure of all other routes - as a default born out of a vacuum”.

The report noted that Israel is currently in talks with Syria to make this a reality, writing, “According to the sources involved, contacts are taking place, or at least being considered, at various levels between Israel and Syria - directly or indirectly, possibly even with American mediation. The sources in Israel note that there are attempts to create understandings around this issue. The picture that emerges is of mediation channels and dialogue at various levels, even if not necessarily of open and orderly negotiations.”

It added, “ if a serious Western alternative does not arrive - for example, real involvement of France, Britain or Germany alongside the Lebanese army against Hezbollah - the assumption in Israel is that the US will not block such a move, and may even give it a quiet blessing in the end”.

The Dirty War In Syria, as a lead-up to the Lebanon Invasion.

The hidden reality of the war in Syria is that it was in reality a U.S./Israeli proxy war, with the goal of overthrowing the Assad regime to cut off a support base for Hezbollah and an ally of Iran.

This was carried out by the U.S. deep state through a combination of spending billions of dollars in arms and training for Syrian rebels through “one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the CIA”, codenamed Timber Sycamore, following by crushing sanctions on Syria and a military occupation of Syria’s oil and wheat rich North East, to make sure that “the rest of Syria is rubble”, as the state department official Dana Stroul sadistically boasted.

Part of the reason behind this dirty war, as a 2015 State Department cable noted, was so that “Hezbollah in Lebanon would be cut off from its Iranian sponsors since Syria would no longer be a transit point for Iranian training” after regime change.

After the fall of the Assad regime in 2024, Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video message from the Israeli-occupied Syrian Goal Heights, boasting that “The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. This collapse is the direct result of our forceful action against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad’s main supporters.”

Indeed, the Israeli/American regime change war in Syria was a major boost to Israel’s current war in Lebanon.

Just as the 2015 State Department cable noted, it cut off Hezbollah’s ability to operate in Syria.

A report last month from the Israeli newspaper Ynet noted that , “A Western source familiar with the details says Syria has managed to foil several attempts to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah from Syrian territory,” adding that, “The same source added: ‘Syria is very important in this region. They are concerned about Hezbollah weapons smuggling, especially the weapons that worry Israel, anti-tank missiles.’”

The report added that, “The Syrians have foiled smuggling attempts. There were Israeli operations in Syria carried out with [President Ahmad] al-Sharaa’s consent. The Syrians, with the agreement of the Lebanese government, do not want the flow of arms from Syria to Lebanon to resume.”

Furthermore, the regime change war allowed Israel to occupy the eastern slopes of Mount Hermon in Syria, which has been used as a launchpad for the unfolding war in Lebanon.

Journalist Firas al-Shoufi reported that:

Images aired Sunday by Israeli media showed the Mountain Brigade 810 participating in a ground incursion into Lebanon from the eastern slopes of Mount Hermon in Syria, which were occupied after the fall of the former Syrian government. The Israeli display of its geographic advantage began soon after occupation forces advanced to the Syrian mountain’s peak on December 8, 2024. This was followed by a media campaign boasting about Hermon’s military significance. The Israeli campaign included footage of destroyed and seized weapons and dismantled Syrian defense infrastructure. It also invoked biblical narratives used to justify settlement expansion. In recent months, occupation forces exploited the military and security vacuum in southern Syria to expand their presence. They pushed south from the occupied Syrian Golan toward the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa, moved eastward toward Quneitra, and advanced from the newly occupied heights of Mount Hermon toward the eastern and northern slopes of the Hermon–Qalamoun range. The latest development on Sunday involved movement from the occupied Syrian peaks toward the mountain’s western slopes, and from there into southern Lebanon. Occupation forces are using routes made accessible by the absence of Syrian positions, leading toward Jabal al-Rous in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

The current Israeli war on Lebanon would not have been able to happen had it not been for the dirty war in Syria.

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