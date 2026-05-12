In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson ,Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave further evidence that Russia and Ukraine agreed to end the war in April of 2022, but the U.S. and UK blocked the peace deal to use Ukraine, and its people to bleed Russia.

“I was talking to people who represented Ukraine at negotiations in Istanbul in 2022” Mendel said, adding that “I was explained in detail that they agreed for everything … they said that Zelenskyy personally agreed to give away Donbas … He agreed for giving away the territory because because that would mean the war is over”.

Mendel said that “they were almost done” making a deal to end the war at the Istanbul talks.

But then Mendel noted, the Biden administration pressured Ukraine to continue the war, despite knowing that Ukraine would not win. “The Biden administration decided to go with his plan to continue that war. That was Mr,. Blinken (then Secretary of State Antony Blinken) who was advising … ‘if Ukraine wants to fight then Ukraine needs to fight’ despite all the evidence that we could not win that war” Mendel noted.

She added that after the Russian killings in Bucha, Zelensky “was asked if he was going to continue the negotiations with Russia and he said yes I am going to continue he was going to continue and then you know they had all the agreement by positions about Donbas about language, about many many things they agreed upon everything, and then Boris Johnson came” and blocked the peace deal.

She added, “Ukrainians who were trying to bring peace knew that Boris Johnson influenced the decision. And Zelensky was promised to have everything. Weapons, influence, fame, … and he will fight Russia, and he will be a great hero. And that’s everything that Zelensky wants. He doesn’t care about people. He cares about staying in power. He cares about being the great hero in the history.”

This is just the latest in an endless list of conformations that Boris Johnson blocked the peace deal in Istanbul in April of 2022 between Ukraine and Russia at the behest of the collective West.

Andrej Babiš, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, recently said that “in April 2022, Kyiv and Moscow were very close to reaching a peace agreement, but the process… was disrupted after intervention by Ukraine’s Western partners” and “blamed then-British prime minister Boris Johnson for the failure to complete the negotiations.”

In leaked audio , Amanda Sloat, the Biden Administration senior director for Europe at the National Security Council, admitted, “I guess if you want to do an alternative version of history, one option would have just been for Ukraine to say in January of 2022, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO, we will stay neutral.’ Ukraine could have made a deal around March/April of 2022 around the Istanbul talks. There is certainly a question, almost three years on now, would that have been better to do before the war started, would that have been better to do in Istanbul talks, it certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life”.

She also admitted, “We had some conversation even before the war started, about what if Ukraine comes out and just says to Russia, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO if that stops the war, if that stops the invasion,’ which at that point it may well have done”.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a former advisor to the Zelensky government, said in an interview, “The fact that they did not continue negotiations in Istanbul, didn’t finish their work after Johnson arrived, this was already a crime, against Ukraine, the Ukrainian people”.

And these are just the most recent conformations.

Prior to these conformations, Ukrainian Canadian professor of political science, Ivan Katchanovski, extensively documented the conformations from diplomats involved in the peace talks that the U.S. and UK blocked a deal that Russia and Ukraine agreed to, including:

-Naftali Bennett said that the US and other Western leaders blocked the Ukraine-Russia peace deal, which he negotiated with Putin on Zelenskyy’s request in March 2022 when he was prime minister of Israel, and which according to him had about 50% chance of being reached, because they wanted to ‘continue to strike Putin’ -Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Zelenskyy’s party faction in the Ukrainian parliament and the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Ukraine-Russia talks independently confirmed that the peace deal could had been reached in spring 2022 if Ukraine agreed to neutrality and that the British prime-minister (Boris Johnson) blocked it. Arakhamia said that Russia was ready to end the war in such a case and that Ukrainian neutrality was the main Russian condition. He also said that Western countries knew everything concerning peace talks and told Zelenskyy not to sign the peace deal. -Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, which hosted the peace talks in Istanbul, said on April 20, 2022 that Turkey ‘did not think that the Russia-Ukraine war would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul’ ‘but following the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, it was the impression that... there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia get weaker’ -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan corroborated in 2024 the involvement of Boris Johnson in blocking the possible peace deal in spring 2022. -Gerhard Schröder, the ex-leader of Germany, made in 2023 a similar statement, saying ‘At the peace negotiations in Istanbul in March 2022 with Rustem Umerov (then Ukrainian negotiator) , the Ukrainians did not agree on peace because they were not allowed to. For everything they discussed, they first had to ask the Americans. I had two talks with Umerov, then a one on-one meeting with Putin, and then with Putin’s envoy. Umerov opened the conversation with greetings from Zelenskyy. As a compromise for Ukraine’s security guarantees, the Austrian model or the 5+1 model was proposed. Umerov thought that was a good thing. He also showed willingness on the other points. He also said that Ukraine does not want NATO membership. He also said that Ukraine wants to reintroduce Russian in the Donbass. But in the end, nothing happened. My impression was that nothing could happen, because everything else was decided in Washington. That was fatal. Because the result will now be that Russia will be tied more closely to China, which the West should not want’. -Victoria Nuland, who was at that time one of the top US State Department officials, stated in her interview in September 2024 that the Ukraine-Russia peace deal, which was close to being finalized in spring 2022, ‘fell apart’ because the US, the UK and other Western governments ‘advised’ the Zelenskyy government that it was not ‘a good deal.’ -Oleksii Arestovych, who was a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in spring 2022, said after leaving his position as an adviser of Zelenskyy that this was the most advantageous ‘draft of agreement’ that Ukraine could have. He stated that the last round of the peace talks in Istanbul was ‘completely successful negotiation’ and that the Ukrainian delegation even opened a bottle of champagne afterwards. Arestovych also said that ‘the Istanbul agreement was a protocol of intentions and was completely/90% prepared for a direct meeting of Putin and Zelenskyy.’ Arestovych also stated that he ‘knew that in two or three weeks there would be a meeting in Istanbul, and it should end the war altogether. And then the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. All this was decided, there was a calendar… I knew exactly the calendar of Istanbul meetings, everything was moving towards reconciliation.’He elaborated that Russian representatives offered the talks on the first day of the invasion, that the Istanbul agreements were ‘fully acceptable,’ and that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin was supposed to be on April 9, 2022. The former Zelenskyy’s adviser and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks stated that the talks ended because the West decided to use Ukraine as a trap to fight Putin’s Russia. -Alexei Venediktov, the well-connected former editor of the pro-Western Ekho Moskvy radio station, which was banned following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, commenting on the Nuland’s admission in September 2024 confirmed that the peace treaty ‘was already initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation’ and said that ‘he saw this signature.’ -Ambassador Oleksandr Chalyi, who participated in the peace talks with Russia in Spring 2022, stated that ‘we concluded’ the ‘Istanbul Communique’ and ‘were very close in... April to finalize our war with some peaceful settlement.’ He said that Putin ‘tried everything possible to conclude agreement with Ukraine.’ He noted that it was Putin’s ‘personal decision to accept the text of this communique.’ -source in Times on March 31, 2022, that the Johnson government ‘urged’ Ukraine not to ‘back down’ by accepting such peace deal under the terms negotiated in Istanbul and that the British prime minister ‘warned’ Zelenskyy in a phone call. -Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, stated publicly that the West blocked a peace deal to end the Ukraine war in spring 2022 and used Ukraine for a proxy war with Russia in a failed strategy.

The proxy war in Ukraine may soon come to an end, with Vladimir Putin saying , “his country’s war with Ukraine may be ‘coming to an end’”. If the war (hopefully) ends, it is crucial to recognize that all of the death and destruction could have been ended in April of 2022, had it not been for the U.S. and U.K blocking the peace deal in Istanbul.

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