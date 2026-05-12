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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
19h

The entire Ukraine fiasco is a creation of the West and the aim was to dismember Russia and sell it off into small little chunks.. using Ukrainians as the cannon fodder..

People like Zelensky signed up in a flash.. when he saw how many BILLION were coming his way, his ukranian jewish eyes almost popped out of his head..

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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
20h

They never intended on making one. They have to keep the printing machines going to cover how bad the UK money situation is. Its easy to con people under the, oh its for the war, we dont want Russia to crush us. I dont know if the degree of stupidity is higher now or just that people would rather lie to themselves then admit how corrupt their own government is. But dont feel bad, all the western governments are corrupt as hell. Everytime there is a war or a fake pandemic its to cover up the trillions of dollars that have been stolen, they feel less guilty about that, then admit to their.citizens what they have done. And the dead people, simply collateral damage, always more.citizens they can use to die for them, not the country

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