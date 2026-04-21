Twitter/X has apparently gone on a mass purge and banned several prominent Iranian accounts opposed to the U.S./Israeli war on Iran.

The purge began with the ban of Iranian commentator Arya Yadeghaar and Mehdi Khanalizadeh, an Iranian TV host.

X also suspended the account of Yemen-based commentator Ahmed Hassan.

This was followed by the banning of Ali Alizadeh, a popular London based anti-war Iranian commentator .

This, as Iranian professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi noted, shows that X is “gradually silencing all Iranian voices opposed to ethnic cleansing, genocide, and empire”.

This purge was apparently done at the behest of Nikita Bier, X’s Head of Product, who supports regime change in Iran.

Bier has previously changed the flag emoji on X for Iran from the actual country’s flag to the Lion and Sun flag, used by the pro-war Iranian monarchist diaspora.

On February 28th, the start of the U.S/Israeli war on Iran, Nikita Bier showed his intention to ban anti-war Iranian accounts , claiming that he was filtering “Iran bots”.

But it is clear that the real accounts being “filtered” are real Iranian commentators providing context and commentary that gets in the way of Nikita Bier’s pro-war narrative.

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