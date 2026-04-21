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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
4h

But of course they are while they keep the Zio-Nazi Scum on and prominent!

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
6h

I told both Musk and Bier to fuck themselves, in response to Marandi's tweet.

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