The Dissident

bvd9701
9h

No , he’s sold out to the Deep State psychopaths.

Vance (that’s what he’s calling himself these days, right?) will do exactly as he has been told and will not upset the Zionist-controlled status quo. That is why I cannot even consider voting for Vance after Trump leaves office.

No one in this 2nd Trump term or in the MAGA movement in general has what it takes to lead the way out of this valley of darkness.

We require 💯% new blood.

Fren
7h

The AmCon piece mistakes influencer cosplay for ideological conflict. There is no “Republican civil war over Israel.” There’s a bunch of podcasters fighting for clicks. Fuentes, Bannon, and the rest aren’t reshaping conservatism; they’re monetizing grievance.

Populism isn’t a governing philosophy; it’s a hustle. That’s why Kevin Roberts ended up begging for forgiveness in a two-hour humiliation session. Trump never defined “America First”; he sold it like steaks and NFTs. He delivered nothing in his first term and incoherence in his second.

And the idea that J.D. Vance will decouple the U.S. from Israel? Please. The man couldn’t even defend his own wife from a pack of teenage groypers.

Finally, on Tucker — from someone actually qualified to opine on these matters: Thomas Fleming, longtime editor of Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture, flagship of the Buchananite Old Right, offered perhaps the most devastating assessment of Carlson from within the ideology he pretends to embody:

“For many years I have ridiculed Tucker Carlson as a clueless preppy who played the part, first of mainstream neoconservative, then hardcore conservative, then populist, and now, reaching out for a broader audience, is taking up where Glenn Beck and Alex Jones left off. He is still the spoiled offspring of a mainstream flunkey for the CFR but, like a ’30s dictator, keeps going farther and farther into toxic egomania to the point that he wishes to out-Trump Trump by opposing the master whose boots he has so assiduously licked. No one should ever have paid any attention to him, and it is a little late for his former admirers to discover the Fascist bully lurking beyond the bow ties, soft eyes, and spaniel haircut. He’s no more a Fascist bully than he was ever a conservative. He is an actor — and not a very good actor.”

That about sums up the “new right”: a carnival of failed actors mistaking engagement for ideology, and a movement so hollow it mistakes clout for conviction. There’s no realignment here — just content.

