In a recent article, American Conservative writer Andrew Day argues that Vice President JD Vance, can be the figure to lead the growing Israel-critical right writing, “Luckily for Republicans, one politician who can strike a balance between these factions and finesse the transition to what I call a ‘post-Israel’ GOP is the party’s presumptive nominee for president in 2028: Vice President J.D. Vance” and adding, “He’s rebranding as a new kind of Republican, one who sees Israel as just another foreign country—not a ‘special’ ally”.

The article argues that, “Vance is the clear favorite of a growing faction on the right that favors realism and restraint in foreign policy, a faction generally hostile toward Israel,” adding, “Vance clearly perceives a need to align more closely on Israel with America-First principles”.

The major elephant in the room ignored by the article is the fact that JD Vance is essentially a Trojan horse for Peter Thiel, Co-founder of the AI surveillance tech company Palantir, which is militantly pro Zionist and deeply connected with Israel.

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb documented Vance’s connections with Thiel when he was first selected as Vice President, writing, “Thiel first recruited Vance into his circle while Vance was still a student at Yale Law School. Shortly thereafter, Vance joined Thiel’s investment firm Mithril Capital, where he worked for two years” adding that, “Thiel has donated heavily to Vance’s political career, giving $15 million to Vance’s successful Senate bid in the 2022 election cycle in what was then the largest donation ever given to one Senate candidate. Thiel also joined Vance, a former ‘Never Trumper,’ on a visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago where Vance successfully won the former president’s blessing. Thiel also connected Vance to other members of the so-called PayPal mafia, like David Sacks who donated $1 million to Vance and hosted a fundraiser for him. Sacks, along with PayPal co-founder Elon Musk, were allegedly a key factor in Trump’s selection of Vance as Vice President as they ran ‘a secret lobbying campaign’ for Vance”.

Webb noted that, “soon after Vance was announced as Trump’s Vice President, it was reported that Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, as well as Palantir itself were backing a Trump-Vance super PAC called America PAC.”

Webb correctly predicted that, “With Thiel, Palantir and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale now pumping millions into the Trump-Vance campaign after the recent VP announcement, it seems almost inevitable that Palantir and the other Thiel-linked military contractors will have even more influence in a second Trump administration than it did during his first term”, a prediction that was later vindicated with the New York Times reporting that, “The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months” adding that it has been, “receiving more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office”.

In other words, Vance’s entire political career has been funded by Peter Thiel and Palantir, and his real purpose is to further its influence in American politics.

As for Palantir’s stance on Israel, the company has made clear it is squarely in the “Israel first” camp.

At the start of the genocide in Gaza, the company tweeted, “Certain kinds of evil can only be fought with force. Palantir stands with Israel.”

On the first year mark of the genocide, Palantir tweeted, “Palantir remembers October 7. We stand with Israel.”

Both of the companies’ founders, Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, are openly pro-Israel, with Karp telling the New York Times that Israel should turn Gaza, “into a parking lot” and Peter Thiel saying, “I believe that broadly the IDF gets to decide what it wants to do, and that they’re broadly in the right”.

In early 2024, the company even hosted its first board meeting in Tel Aviv, boasting on Twitter, “We stand with Israel. The board of directors of Palantir will be gathering in Tel Aviv next week for its first meeting of the new year. Our work in the region has never been more vital. And it will continue.”

The company also tweeted out a picture of Karp and Thiel meeting with Israeli president Issac Herzog before the board meeting and writing, “It was an honor to meet with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog before Palantir’s board of directors meeting in Tel-Aviv. We are proud to stand alongside Israel, supporting a culture of innovation, technology, and democracy.”

The Israeli outlet CTech reported that, “U.S. tech giant Palantir Technologies has announced that it has agreed a strategic partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense to ‘supply Palantir technology to help the country’s war effort’” adding that, “Palantir said that the agreement followed a meeting between Israeli defense officials and Palantir co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp.”

Israeli outlet Globes reported that, “Palantir expects revenue in the tens of millions of dollars from the agreement with Israel”.

The United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, has documented how Palantir’s deal with Israel helped it slaughter civilians during the genocide in Gaza using AI tech, writing, “Palantir Technologies Inc., whose tech collaboration with Israel long predates October 2023, expanded its support to the Israeli military post-October 2023. There are reasonable grounds to believe Palantir has provided automatic predictive policing technology, core defence infrastructure for rapid and scaled-up construction and deployment of military software, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows real-time battlefield data integration for automated decision-making” and adding, “In January 2024, Palantir announced a new strategic partnership with Israel and held a board meeting in Tel Aviv ‘in solidarity’; in April 2025, Palantir’s Chief Executive Officer responded to accusations that Palantir had killed Palestinians in Gaza by saying, ‘mostly terrorists, that’s true’. Both incidents are indicative of executive-level knowledge and purpose vis-à-vis the unlawful use of force by Israel, and failure to prevent such acts or withdraw involvement.”

If Vance runs in 2028 on an “American First” platform, it will be no more serious than Donald Trump’s America First claims in 2016 and 2020.

In both 2016 and 2020, Donald Trump ran a campaign of “America First” and opposed to foreign wars, only to get in and twice carry out the interests of his Zionist donors, namely Sheldon and Miriam Adelson.

At a recent speech to the Israeli Knesset, Trump crudely boasted about all of his Zionist policies, saying, “I am proud to be the best friend that Israel has ever had” and bragging that, “I terminated the disastrous Iran nuclear deal”, “authorized the spending of billions of dollars which went to Israel’s defense” and “officially recognized the capital of Israel and moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem” adding, “Isn’t that right, Miriam?” pointing to his pro Israel donor Miriam Adelson, who was in the crowd.

Trump went on to say, “Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office. They’d call me, he’d call me. I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of … And they would come in, and her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was very aggressive, very supportive of me. And, he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I’d say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the President of the United States, it doesn’t work that way.’ He’d come in” adding, “But they were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights” [referring to Trump’s recognition of the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan Heights during his first term].

Trump also added, “But I actually asked her, I’m gonna get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean, Israel”.

Similarly, JD Vance will run a similar campaign pretending to be American first while in reality representing his Zionist donors, in his case, Palantir, a deeply pro-Israel AI tech company that directly profits off Israel’s war crimes.

