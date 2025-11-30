Jean-Pierre Filiu, a French professor of Middle East studies and historian who was able to be in Gaza during the Israeli genocide, has recently revealed that the aid looting in Gaza- which was falsely blamed on Hamas- was done by Israeli proxies, as a false flag to discredit Hamas and the UN, and pave way for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) death traps.

As the Guardian reported, writing about Jean-Pierre Filiu’s recent book, “A Historian in Gaza”, “Filiu describes Israeli military attacks on security personnel protecting aid convoys. These permitted looters to seize huge quantities of food and other supplies destined for desperately needy Palestinians, he writes.”

The Guardian went on to report:

In his book, Filiu describes an incident that, he says, took place very close to where staying in al-Mawasi, a supposed “humanitarian zone” packed with hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their often destroyed homes elsewhere, when, after continuous attacks on its convoys over weeks by local criminals, militias and desperate ordinary people, the UN decided to test a new itinerary that aid officials hoped would prevent looting. Sixty-six trucks carrying flour and hygiene kits headed west from the Israeli checkpoint at Kerem Shalom along the corridor bordering Egypt, and then north on the main coastal road, Filiu says. Hamas was determined to handle security for the convoy and recruited powerful local families along its route to provide armed guards. However, the convoy quickly came under fire. “It was one night and I was … a few hundred metres away. And it was very clear that Israeli quadcopters were supporting the looters in attacking the local security [teams],” Filiu writes. The Israeli military killed “two local notables as they sat in their car, armed and ready to protect the convoy”, Filiu says, and twenty trucks were robbed, though the UN considered the loss of one-third of the convoy a relative improvement on the looting of nearly all the previous loads, according to Filiu.

The Guardian reports that in the book, Filiu says, “The [Israeli] rationale [was] to discredit Hamas and the UN at that time … and to allow [Israel’s] clients, the looters, to either redistribute the aid to expand their own support networks or to make money out of reselling it in order to get some cash and so not depend exclusively on Israeli financial support”.

The Guardian added:

Filiu also accused Israeli forces of attacking a new route recently opened by international aid organisations to allow them to avoid looting blackspots. “The World Food Programme was trying to set up an alternative route to the coastal road and Israeli bombed the middle of the road … It was a deliberate attempt to put it out of action,” the historian told the Guardian.

This witness testimony confirms what was already widely documented.

The aid looting in Gaza was primarily done by an ISIS-linked criminal gang run by drug smuggler, Yasser Abu Shabab, which Israel has admitted to arming and sending on missions in Gaza.

In June, Israeli former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman said that, “Israel is providing weapons to a Jihadist group in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS,” referring to Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, forcing Benjamin Netanyahu to admit to it, saying, “Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways, on the recommendation of all heads of the security establishment” in response.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz soon after reported, “The IDF and Shin Bet security service are using Gaza-based militias to carry out military operations in exchange for pay and control over territory in the enclave. Each militia consists of dozens of armed men, most from prominent Gaza clans, including the Abu Shabab family”.

One IDF official said, “They’re given more missions in densely populated zones. It’s no longer just the menial work we gave them in the beginning. Now they’re conducting major operations” and another said, “They train for missions right in front of us, we’ve seen them in groups of five to ten armed men. Sometimes it even alarms our forces because no one bothers to update us”.

One IDF-trained mission that Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang was sent on was to loot humanitarian aid, so it could be falsely blamed on Hamas.

The Financial Times, in 2024, reported, “Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave” adding, “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Force”.

One UN official even said, “These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot”.

The Washington Post reported at the time that a UN memo said, “One gang leader … established a ‘military-like compound’ in an area ‘restricted, controlled and patrolled by the IDF’”.

Now, as Jean-Pierre Filiu revealed, the aid looting was not only backed by Israel, but Israeli quadcopters shot at guards protecting the aid convoy, alongside Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang and bombed aid routes to put them out of action.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel both later admitted that there is no evidence that Hamas ever looted aid.

The New York Times reported that, “the Israeli military never found proof that the Palestinian militant group had systematically stolen aid from the United Nations,” and Reuters reported that “An internal U.S. government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by the Palestinian militant group Hamas of the U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies”, while Israel’s Channel 12 reported,“there were 110 looting incidents, and none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans”.

As Jean-Pierre Filiu notes, the point behind the Israeli false flag aid looting was to “discredit Hamas and the UN at that time”.

The real purpose behind this was to justify the establishment of the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”(GHF) aid sites, the fake aid sites in Gaza funded by the U.S. and Israel, and guarded by the IDF and private mercenary firms such as UG solutions, in order to lure and kill starving Palestinians as part of the genocide in Gaza.

As the UN’s inquiry into Israel’s genocide in Gaza documented, “Several doctors have told the Commissioners that many Palestinians, including children, were shot at when they were at GHF sites. An emergency doctor in Gaza told the Commission that Nasser Medical Complex had received mass casualties from a GHF distribution point in Rafah. According to the doctor, victims, including children, from the GHF distribution site suffered from gunshot, shrapnel, and quadcopter wounds.”

Now, it has been confirmed that the central justification for these sadistic death traps- the false claim that Hamas looted aid-was in reality, an Israeli false flag.

