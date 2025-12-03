The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
8m

yes there is a sentence problem, but, no Venezuela is not the source of such. Even if Venezuela made that drug and brought it to America, America is more than capable of guarding their own focking borders. if they can't guard their borders, they cannot wage wars against Venezuela?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Carroll's avatar
David Carroll
1h

I hate war. So does this administration. What you might be missing is we have been at war for years. 600,000n + deaths only in the last 10 years. Over 100,000 per year since biden Opened the Border. War. Note to all the cartels in our hemisphere, beware.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture