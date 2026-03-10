Israel has committed one of the most barbaric war crimes of the Israeli/American war on Iran for greater Israel, through bombing Iran’s Fuel Depots, unleashing poisonous toxins onto the civilian population of Tehran.

The IDF took credit for the war crimes posting to social media :

(target) STRUCK: Several Fuel Storage Complexes Belonging to the IRGC in Tehran



Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran.



The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime.

Following the strikes , “The Iranian Red Crescent Society warned that the fires had released hazardous chemicals into the atmosphere.”

The Iranian Red Crescent said, “The smoke has introduced enormous quantities of toxic compounds, such as hydrocarbons and sulphur and nitrogen oxides, into the air and the clouds, with rain falling this morning in the city, it has highly acidic properties that are extremely dangerous, the phenomenon can cause chemical burns to the skin and severe damage to the lungs”

The Red Crescent “advised residents not to rub any skin exposed to the rain but instead to wash it only with cold water. It also recommended immediately replacing any clothing contaminated by the rain and sealing it in a bag.”

Furthermore:

Iran’s Environmental Protection Organisation also urged residents to remain indoors as much as possible. The agency said this was to reduce exposure to polluted air and prevent respiratory complications, stressing that children, the elderly, people with heart and lung conditions, and pregnant women should particularly avoid outdoor exposure.

Time Magazine reported that , “Iran’s capital was engulfed in a cloud of toxic smoke that unleashed black rainfall dozens of miles away on Sunday after overnight Israeli strikes on several fuel depots caused fires to burn for hours.”

One resident told the magazine, “The rain is black, I can’t believe it, I’m seeing black rain, it’s even in Tajrish, which is miles and miles away from the oil tanks.”

Another resident said, “My white car was almost black. I just washed it yesterday.”

Time Magazine added:

Leila, a 27-year-old teacher in Tehran, said the air was “unbreathable.” “Something like a black monster has swallowed the sky over Tehran,” she told TIME. “It’s as if all the cars and the street pavement have been coated in black paint.” “Today I was in the car for just 15 minutes, breathing this air. I don’t even know what it is, and now I have a headache. The skin on my face, especially my lips, is sore and raw. It burns and feels like diluted tear gas is in the air. It irritates my eyes, and I keep needing to clear my throat,” she added.

Atmospheric chemist and chemical engineer who researches air pollution, Gabriel da Silva further documented the effects of this poisoning , writing:

To me, this black rain indicates toxic pollutants such as hydrocarbons, ultrafine particles known as PM2.5, and carcinogenic compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) have made their way into the rain. On top of this, there would be a mix of other unknown chemicals, likely including heavy metals and inorganic compounds from the building materials and everything else caught up in the initial explosions and the ensuing fires. The smoke from the bombed oil depots would also contain sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide, which are precursors to forming sulfuric acid and nitric aid in the air. This acid then makes its way into water droplets, and is responsible for what we conventionally label acid rain.

He added:

In the short term, people exposed to this black smoke in Iran might have headaches or difficulty breathing, especially if they have asthma or lung disease. Vulnerable populations – such as older people, young children and people with disabilities – are more at risk. Exposure to toxic air pollution during pregnancy can also lead to lower birth weights. In the longer term, exposure to the compounds in the air and in this black rain is potentially increasing people’s cancer risk. When ultrafine particles (PM2.5) are inhaled, they can get into your bloodstream. This has been linked to a range of health impacts, including cancers, neurological conditions (such as cognitive impairment), and various cardiovascular conditions. Once these heavily polluted plumes of air have their pollutants rained into natural waterways, they can also start to affect aquatic life, as well as human drinking water sources. Another issue is that this black rain is depositing these compounds on buildings, roads and surfaces, which means they can make their way back into the air when disturbed by strong winds.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory documented :

Acute air pollution episodes disproportionately affect people with existing health conditions. Individuals with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease and diabetes are consistently identified as being at greater risk during short-term spikes in particulate pollution. Studies of wildfire smoke — a useful analogue — show same-day increases in respiratory emergency visits, hospital admissions and mortality, particularly among older adults and those with underlying respiratory or cardiovascular disease. In Tehran these risks may be compounded by the city’s high baseline pollution, where average PM₂.₅ levels exceed WHO guidelines by up to 4.5 times. Chronic exposure can leave residents with airway or cardiovascular stress, increasing the likelihood that acute smoke exposure triggers exacerbations of asthma, COPD and cardiac events.

The organization also noted that it will likely contaminate Tehran’s water supply, writing:

There are reports that spillages from the Shahran oil storage site entered the storm drains in Tehran and explosively ignited. Tehran has a large and complex network of storm drains to carry runoff from rainfall and snowmelt off the surrounding mountains. It is difficult to forecast exactly where spilled oil products — or the deposited contaminates that were later washed into the storm drains — may be discharged. However, it would be expected to follow Tehran’s north-to-south slope and may enter natural water bodies or agricultural soils, where in turn shallow groundwater could become contaminated.

Israel’s poisoning of Tehran shows that the real U.S./Israeli goal in Iran goes beyond regime change and, in reality, is state collapse, with the goal of destroying Iran as a functioning society, for greater Israel.

As Mondoweiss put it, “ultimately, replacing the Islamic Republic is not the main objective, or even a desirable one. Rather, the goal in Iran is ethnic balkanization and a failed state. They don’t want to change the regime in Iran; they want to collapse the state itself. The purpose of military strikes is to disintegrate the state’s institutions, fueling ethnic tensions and secessionist movements, leaving Iran deeply divided and marred by civil war and sectarian violence — a parallel to 2015 Syria”.

