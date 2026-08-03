Written By: Justin K.P.

Vice President J.D. Vance is seemingly being positioned time and time again as the new leader of the populist anti-war and Israel-skeptical right, as a representative of the real America First agenda that Trump pretended to represent.

What is seemingly ignored is the possibility that J.D. Vance is the same Trojan horse as Donald Trump was, planning on again ushering in a Neo-conervative agenda under the banner of America First in 2028.

A more serious look at J.D. Vance needs to look past his public comments criticizing the Israel lobby, and take a deeper look into his career-long handler, Peter Thiel.

As Forbes magazine has documented, J.D. Vance’s entire career has been effectively overseen and stage-managed by Peter Thiel.

In a summary, the magazine documented that:

-Vance and Thiel’s relationship dates back to 2011, when the senator met Thiel following a talk the venture capitalist gave at Yale Law School that Vance has characterized as “the most significant moment of my time” at the institution, according to a blog post he wrote for Catholic magazine The Lamp. -Vance began planning for a career pivot outside of law following the talk, noting Thiel was “possibly the smartest person” he ever met and that Thiel’s Christian faith “defied the social template I had constructed—that dumb people were Christians and smart ones atheists,” according to the post. -Thiel later became a “pretty good mentor” to Vance, according to The Washington Post, with Vance making the switch to venture capital and joining the Thiel-co-founded Mithril Capital in 2015 as a partner, according to Politico. -Vance published “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” in 2016 while still working for Mithril Capital, thrusting the venture capitalist into the limelight as he began pondering a potential run for office in the future, according to the Post. -Vance launched his own venture capital firm in 2019 under the name Narya Capital, which sought to invest in startups in overlooked cities and reportedly received backing from Thiel and other billionaire investors like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Axios reported. -Thiel also reportedly brought Vance, who had established himself as a critic of Trump, to Mar-a-Lago in 2021 to smooth over his relationship with the former president, according to The New York Times. -Vance garnered more support from Thiel during his successful Senate run in 2022, receiving record-breaking donations of about $15 million from Thiel, which marked the largest amount of money donated to a single Senate candidate ever. -Most of Vance’s campaign advertising was outsourced to the Protect Ohio Values super PAC that Thiel donated to, Politico reported, noting Thiel helped recruit about 10 major donors for Vance including venture capitalist David Sacks, who donated $1 million.

And a closer look at Vance’s career-long handler, Peter Thiel, shows he is in no way “America first” but a leading war profiteer with direct complicity in Israeli war crimes.

Peter Thiel, along with Alex Karp, founded the AI data-gathering company Palantir- initially with funding from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s investment arm- to create a privatized version of Total Information Awareness (TIA), the basis for the patriot act.

Following the company’s success in providing the deep state with unprecedented spying powers, Palantir moved into war profiteering.

Bloomberg in 2011 called Palantir “the War on Terror’s Secret Weapon”, noting that “In Afghanistan, U.S. Special Operations Forces use Palantir to plan assaults”.

In 2017, the Guardian noted that “In Iraq, the Pentagon used Palantir software to track patterns in roadside bomb deployment and worked out garage-door openers were being used as remote detonators by predicting it”.

Palantir similarly played a lead role in the Ukraine proxy war, earning “tens of millions” from countries supporting the proxy war in Ukraine after giving its technology to the Ukrainian military.

But by far the biggest cash cow for Palantir’s war profiteering has been the Greater Israel Project.

Palantir is so connected to the Israeli security state that the company held its first board of directors meeting for 2024 in Tel Aviv, posting a picture of founders Alex Karp and Peter Thiel alongside Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur for Palestine, has documented Palantir’s direct complicity in the Gaza Genocide, writing:

The Israeli military has developed artificial intelligence systems, such as ‘Lavender’, ‘Gospel’ and ‘Where’s Daddy?’ to process data and generate lists of targets, reshaping modern warfare and illustrating the dual-use nature of artificial intelligence. Palantir Technologies Inc., whose tech collaboration with Israel long predates October 2023, expanded its support to the Israeli military post-October 2023. There are reasonable grounds to believe Palantir has provided automatic predictive policing technology, core defence infrastructure for rapid and scaled-up construction and deployment of military software, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows real-time battlefield data integration for automated decision-making. In January 2024, Palantir announced a new strategic partnership with Israel and held a board meeting in Tel Aviv ‘in solidarity’; in April 2025, Palantir’s Chief Executive Officer responded to accusations that Palantir had killed Palestinians in Gaza by saying, ‘mostly terrorists, that’s true’. Both incidents are indicative of executive-level knowledge and purpose vis-à-vis the unlawful use of force by Israel, and failure to prevent such acts or withdraw involvement.

The Philosopher in the Valley, a biography of Palantir co-founder Alex Karp, revealed that the Israeli security state even used Palantir technology to plan its terrorist attack using pagers in Lebanon in 2024, writing , “the company’s technology was deployed by the Israelis during military operations in Lebanon in 2024 that decimated Hezbollah’s top leadership. It was also used in Operation Grim Beeper, in which hundreds of Hezbollah fighters were injured and maimed when their pagers and walkie-talkies exploded (the Israelis had booby-trapped the devices)”

The biography also revealed that after the start of the Gaza Genocide, “The demand for Palantir’s assistance was so great that the company dispatched a team of engineers from London to help get Israeli users online. Palantir ended up having to rent a second floor in the building that housed its Tel Aviv office to accommodate the intelligence analysts who needed tutorial”.

Palantir also played a major role in the U.S./Israli war on Iran, powering the Pentagon’s Maven software throughout the war.

Trump publicly praised Palantir for its role in the war on Iran, writing on TruthSocial, “Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war-fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies!!!”

This is not even to mention the fact that Peter Theil runs a secret society meeting with powerful politicians, dubbed the “Dialog Retreat”, which explicitly is designed to create and shape “emerging leaders who can help implement the plans we develop”, and which in it’s most recent meeting included the topics, “Bring Back Nuclear”, “Navigating WWIII” and “Battlefield Technologies”.

Given that J.D. Vance has been handled his entire career by a war profiteer deeply integrated with the U.S. and Israeli war machines and security states, who explicitly runs a conference to have world leaders “implement the plans we develop”, it would seem impossible that J.D. Vance’s current “real America first” schtick isn’t anything but another psy-op designed to usher in Peter Thiel’s plans.

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