Iranian professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, who took part in the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11th and 12th, has recently gone on a media tour explaining why the talks failed.

The first reason, given by Professor Marandi for the collapse of the talks, was the fact that “The Americans tried to send two ships into the Persian Gulf, which the Iranians forced them to withdraw”.

This is in reference to the fact that the U.S. Central Command announced it was sending “two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers” to the Strait of Hormuz on April 11th, when the talks began.

The second reason Marandi gave for the talks’ collapsing was “the threats made against us,” including a Washington Post op-ed which called for “us to be killed”.

This is in reference to a Washington Post op ed published on April 8th by Marc A. Thiessen, which called to “carry out a final barrage of leadership strikes, eliminating the Iranian officials who had been spared for the purpose of negotiations.”

The article was, no doubt, representative of the thinking inside elements of the U.S. deep state, given that its author, Marc A. Thiessen, is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, which Responsible Statecraft ranked amongst the “most prominent in promoting military action against Tehran”.

The foremost reason cited by Marandi for the collapse of the talks was a series of phone calls made to Vice President JD Vance.

“During the day there were negotiations obviously and progress was made and there were arguments and differences but … in general there was progress” Mirandi said, adding, “but then near the end of the day … the Americans suddenly seem to shift their negotiating tactics or their position and it went downhill” and “the US delegation suddenly decided to leave and then Vance gave strange excuses like Iran being unwilling to give up its quest for a nuclear weapon”.

Mirandi noted that, “Vance was constantly contacting people on the phone and it was clear that he really didn’t have the sort of authority that the Iranian side had” adding that Vance “was surrounded by two Zionists , Israeli firsters” , “but the phone calls also … I think the the Iranian side felt that they were were very significant in preventing real progress from being made.”

Indeed, the two negotiators alongside Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff are essentially Israeli agents inside the U.S. government.

One Gulf diplomat, who participated in the talks preceding the Iran war ,told the Guardian that , “We regarded Witkoff and Kushner as Israeli assets that dragged a president into a war he wants to get out of”.

While giving a speech to a Zionist event, Steve Witkoff said , “I wish my 93-year-old Jewish mom from the Bronx were here because Yosi Cohen, the ex-head of Mossad, just clapped for me”.

As for Jared Kushner, the Jerusalem Post wrote in 2017 that, “Netanyahu has long been a friend of the Kushners, and particularly Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, a major donor to pro-Israel and Jewish causes” so much so that “One time … Jared gave up his bed and moved to the basement so Netanyahu could spend the night at their home in Livingston, New Jersey.”

As for who called Vance to put the nail in the coffin of the Iran negotiations, there is the possibility that it was Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

Netanyahu himself has stated on the 13th that, “I spoke yesterday with Vice President JD Vance. He called me from his plane on the way back from Islamabad. He briefed me in detail, as members of this administration do daily, on the progress of the negotiations in this case, the collapse of the negotiations”.

While Netanyahu claimed that “the explosion came from the American side”, it would not be much of a stretch to assume that he had a role in pushing Vance to abandon the ceasefire talks with Iran.

One Iranian member of Parliament who took part in the negotiations told journalist Pepe Escobar that “When (Seyed Abbas) Araghchi (Iranian Foreign Minister) and Vance were in the room … there was a certain flow, it was a relatively adult conversation”, but then Witkoff and Kushner came in with “messages messages from Netanyahu” and following “a phone call from Netanyahu to Vance … the whole thing started to derail”.

Either way, there is little doubt that either Netanyahu himself or Zionist elements in the Trump administration told Vance to abandon negotiations and sabotage the ceasefire talks.

Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has claimed that “In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war” adding, “But when just inches away from ‘Islamabad MoU’, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”

Whoever it was, Vance seemingly got a call from pro Israel elements to abandon the peace talks in order to continue the war on Iran for Israel.

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