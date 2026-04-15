The Dissident

The Dissident

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
4m

Everyone old enough to remember how hard the Zionist enslaved political, corporate media, and much of this GreatSatan Deepstate worked to create a coordinated 'Weapons of Mass Destruction' false-witness to start a war and overthrow Iraq for israel pretending they were a threat to USA and others. $2Trillions, over a million innocent iraq (entire families), so many killed, mutilated, psychologically damaged, suicided, .. of our sons, brothers, fathers, ... destroyed, mass-murdered, sickened, birth-defects, cultural genocide, .. as Zionist Golem soulless-cattle slaves based on intentional lies.

That was then .. the other week when you could easily imagine that our Zionist enslave puppet President was finishing up on his knees sucking Satan’s Strap-on, israel, when his Zionist Master said - now is the time to attack Iran, and him wiping his face and walking out Infront of the press and basically said - “Zionists told me to attack Iran for Hell’s foothold on earth, where Satan is planning to expand Hell into and through, on the way to Europe and America and Russia where Hell-buds are already rooting.”

But it was a poorly formed False-witnessing explained or reasoned start of another genocidal war for israel and Hell. An explanation that had the air of barely suppressed Contempt of us, of Man and God, barely suppressing the laughing and tauntingly saying “so, what are you going to do about it?”

So much false-witnessing! Using Thomistic Theology I have proposed a solution ..

Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7AaWp4VVK8

".. A Thomistic Solution for Truth-Enforcement and Greater Justice" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2237, https://archive.is/GhbO6

God Bless., Steve

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
10m

I wrote about what Responsible Statecraft said about the Nat-sec Nutsacks™, not all of whom are Zionist, and their take on the blockade, at my site. To summarize The Dissident's part, Trump remains Satanyahu's puppet, is part of why talks failed, or rather, why talks were torpedoed. The other reason, as I also noted, is that Trump continues to lie about Iran trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, and of course, that itself is a lie perpetuated itself by Non-Proliferation Treaty violating Israel.

As for the success of the blockade? Since I wrote last night, as I posted in a note, one Chinese ship, documented by tracking info, has already sailed Hormuz. Some blockade, eh?

My Monday night piece: https://socraticgadfly.substack.com/p/from-truce-talks-breakdown-to-blockade

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