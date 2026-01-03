The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
1d

Israel is a completely crimimal, genocidal, irredeemable society. It is not worth saving and cannot be saved.

Any government funding genocide is itself illegal by definition. The American people need to wake up fast before it's too late.... says an old former lifetime republican. America has entered its age of Caligula.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
vmosomillo's avatar
vmosomillo
1d

Pompeo another US Neocon piece of Garbage

As with Trump. They no longer hide the 51st state

MAGA NOT MIGA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture