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Handala Mahdia's avatar
Handala Mahdia
Jul 11, 2024

In addition to independant media outlets such as Electronic Intifada,the Grayzone, etc... a book was written and already published by a former member of the Swiss strategic intelligence service, colonel Jacques Baud, "The Al-Aqsa flood operation - the defeat of the vanquisher". Take a look on the findings, it is interesting, and still no mainstream media coveted it

https://scheerpost.com/2024/03/06/former-nato-analyst-jacques-baud-on-operation-al-aqsa-flood-the-defeat-of-the-vanquisher/

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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Jul 12, 2024

In answer to your question, Israel only cares about the Zionist project called Israel NOT the security of the people in or around it.

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