In 2022, the IDF intentionally shot and killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh- an American citizen- while she was reporting in the West Bank.

Despite this, the U.S. State Department under the Biden administration claimed that “the U.S. Security Coordinator (USSC), could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion”, admitting that, “the USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh” but adding that, “The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad”.

U.S. Colonel Steve Gabavics, who led the investigation, blew the whistle recently and revealed that the investigation found indisputable evidence that the IDF intentionally killed Shireen Abu Akleh, but the evidence was covered up by the Biden administration to protect Israel.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) wrote :

In a July 2022 statement, two months after Abu Akleh’s death, the U.S. State Department attributed her killing to “tragic circumstances.” Colonel Steve Gabavics, who worked at the Office of the U.S. Security Coordinator in Jerusalem at the time, has now said publicly that he and his colleagues were “flabbergasted” by the government’s decision to avoid calling the killing intentional. Gabavics, who reviewed intelligence and evidence surrounding the May 2022 shooting, said the material indicated a deliberate attack, citing Israeli military radio communications acknowledging journalists’ presence, the absence of gunfire from the journalists’ direction, and the precision and sequence of the shots that struck Abu Akleh and her colleagues — all of whom were clearly identified as press.

Steve Gabavics, in an interview on Democracy Now, revealed that his on-the-ground investigation found the U.S. and Israel’s claim that the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh was an accident was impossible.

He said, “We were able to disprove very quickly the assertion that there was a Palestinian gunman in front of Shireen Abu Akleh, that the IDF had shot at, and they had accidentally shot her instead. For multiple reasons, one the actual shots, if they were shooting at a Palestinian gunman, where they said they were at based upon the elevation change, and the distance, the bullets would have hit about 75 to 100 meters in front of Shireen Abu Akleh, so there’s no way that could have happened” adding, “when we look at the angel trajectory of where they were shot from, the vehicle that the sniper would have been in, with a scope and with a fixed position, as the barrel actually goes out through the door and you can turn it around and move it so it’s a stable firing position, the shots were directly angled at where they hit the tree and Shireen Abu Akleh from that location”.

Steve Gabavics also noted, “With the unit itself, it was the Duvdevan Unit, which is a special operation counter terror unit, highly trained and highly skilled, so we knew also decisively that the person who would have been conducting the security on both sides, were trained in operation on that unit, and also the united has excellent optics they utilize of their weapons”.

He noted that the conclusion of the investigation was, “After we gathered all this up the indications of everything we read from the reports that we got from the IDF on their locations, and proximity to where the event happened, what we got from the investigation from the Palestinian Authority, and our investigation, to us it was very clear that the individual in the vehicle who took the shot, would have had a clear line of sight and would have had visibility of Shireen Abu Akleh walking down the middle of the street for a period of time before he took the shots.”

But he noted that the state department ignored the findings of the investigation, instead relying on statements from Israel, saying, “After we had completed this we were on regular video calls, classified and unclassified with the state department … I indicated that the evidence to me indicated that there would have been enough if we actually built a criminal case to have enough information and facts to beyond a reasonable doubt, for a conviction at some level. We were pushing for the fact that they needed to formally admit the fact that it was not an accident, that a (Israeli) soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh, that it was an intentional shooting, and unfortunately, that was not what came out … When the actual statement came out, that was absolutely not what I expected… I was shocked … all the data indicates the exact opposite, it was not fog of war… This was not what we had found.”

Steve Gabavics noted that, “It all came down to not trying to anger the Israelis by holding them accountable for intentionally killing an American citizen”.

This major scandal reveals that the United States is so closely in bed with Israel that it will even cover up the intentional murder of an American citizen to prevent Israel from looking bad.

