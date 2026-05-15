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Sandy Duncan's avatar
Sandy Duncan
13h

This is the part where Christian Zionist will believe this to be just a one off and the right to rape a lie. It’s so hard to talk to some people.

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Adriana IGV's avatar
Adriana IGV
12hEdited

They joke about it on TV!

https://substack.com/@adrianagonzalez3/note/c-259237248?r=2ssh7m&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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