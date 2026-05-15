Over the course of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, pro-Israel Zionists had two different narratives, one said in English and the other said in Hebrew.

The narrative said in English was that Israel was not killing Palestinian civilians, and that they were being used as “human shields”.

In Hebrew however, Israeli Zionists, including top level political and military officials openly boasted about killing Palestinian civilians, repeatedly saying that there are “no innocents” in Gaza, and referring to the Palestinians as the Amalek , a reference to the Hebrew bible verse calling to “attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have; do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey”.

No case better underscores this than the case of Israel’s mass rape of Palestinian detainees.

In English, Zionists and the Israeli government are attempting to deny the recent New York Times article reporting on Israel’s mass rape of Palestinian detainees in torture dungeons, labeling the report as a “blood libel”.

In Hebrew-language media and parliament, however, the use of mass rape against Palestinian detainees is widely acknowledged, and even debated as a legitimate tactic.

In August of 2024, footage was leaked from Sde Teiman, the most brutal and barbaric of Israel’s torture dungeons, showing a glimpse into the routine rape and sexual violence that Palestinian detainees faced there.

The harrowing video portrayed “Israeli soldiers gang-raping a Palestinian man ”.

A doctor who examined the victim found that “he had a stab wound in the anus”

And yet when the IDF gang rapists were detained after the video was leaked, much of Israel’s radicalized public and media defended them and their “right to rape”.

When the soldiers were detained for “acts of sodomy,” Israelis held massive “right to rape rallies” demanding the soldiers be released.

Al Jazeera reported at the time :

Following the arrest of the reservists on July 29, far-right mobs, some of which included government ministers, stormed the facility at Sde Teiman in southern Israel later the same day. Unable to find and free the imprisoned soldiers, they then turned to the base at Beit Lid, 60km away, where the soldiers were being held for questioning, to call for the soldiers’ release. That unrest continued during a high court hearing, convened on Wednesday to hear the petitions of Sde Teiman prisoners who are alleged to have been tortured. The proceedings were interrupted by demonstrators, who included victims of the October 7 Hamas-led attack, who shouted “Disgrace” and “We are the sovereign”. Israeli pressure group Guarding the Soldiers – a new organisation formed in defence of the soldiers accused of rape – was quoted in Israeli media as saying: “The hearing in the high court this morning is absurd and a gift to [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and murderers.”

The “right to rape,” the outlet noted, was also defended by Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. It noted:

Israeli politicians, including cabinet members, have also defended the accused. Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the prison service, told Israeli media on the day of the reservists’ arrest that it was “shameful” for Israel to arrest “our best heroes”. The same day, Smotrich, who had been among the right-wing mob to storm the prison, published a video message, saying that “IDF soldiers deserve respect” and must not be treated as “criminals”.

The Times of Israel also noted that , “Right-wing politicians, including Heritage Minister Amihai Elyahu and Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism party, fueled and participated in those chaotic demonstrations” in support of gang rape.

Following this, the main suspect behind the on-video gang rape in Sde Teiman, Meir Ben-Shitrit, went public and became a celebrity on Israeli TV.

Monoweiss reported that in 2024, “Israeli right-leaning Channel 14 aired a 10-minute interview with one of the suspects in the Sde Teiman gang rape case. He was masked, in uniform, and had a gun slung across his shoulder,” adding, “two days later, he went public and revealed his identity in a video” as Meir Ben-Shitrit.

Mondoweiss added, “The following Monday, he was interviewed again by Channel 14, this time he was revealing his identity to the country on mainstream television.”

Meir Ben-Shitrit then became a star on the Israeli Channel 14 TV channel.

Mondoweiss noted, “On August 26, Ben-Shitrit was hosted for his longest interview yet on Channel 14. It went for 11 minutes on the ‘Fathi and Shai’ show, which also usually features upbeat satire. They promoted him on the channel throughout the day like a star and did a serious interview with him in the evening”.

Pictured Above: Meir Ben-Shitrit’s appearance being promoted on Israel’s “Fathi and Shai” show on Channel 14.

Even on Israel’s Channel 12, the supposedly “centrist” answer to the right-wing Channel 14, the Israeli journalist Yedhuda Schlesinger, referring to the gang rape, said, “I don’t give a rat’s ass what they do to that Hamas man … the only problem for me here is that it’s not a regulated policy of the state to abuse detainees. Because first, they deserve it and it’s great revenge that we should give them”.

The “right to rape” was even explicitly defended by members of the ruling Likud party.

CBS News (before it was taken over by Bar Weiss), reported that:

A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, speaking Monday at a meeting of lawmakers, justified the rape and abuse of Palestinian prisoners, shouting angrily at colleagues questioning the alleged behavior that anything was legitimate to do to “terrorists” in custody. Lawmaker Hanoch Milwidsky was asked as he defended the alleged abuse whether it was legitimate, ‘to insert a stick into a person’s rectum?’ ‘Yes!’ he shouted in reply to his fellow parliamentarian. ‘If he is a Nukhba [Hamas militant], everything is legitimate to do! Everything!’

The use of trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners has also been effectively admitted on Israeli TV by Elkana Federman, an IDF guard at Sde Teiman.

In an appearance on Israel’s Channel 14 , he said his trained military dog is “With me on every military activity” and “Took care of some Nukhbas in Sde Telman, did a lot.”.

The host of the show replied, “Don’t say things that … There is a video already” in reference to the gang rape video.

Popular comedians in Israel have openly make jokes about the rape of Palestinians.

Moty Aharonovich, a popular comedian in Israel, during a stand-up set “joked” that “we abused the rectum of a Hamas operative,” saying, “why not a cactus”.

“I refuse to be the grandfather who tells my children one day that we had a fraternal war because of a Hamas man’s ass-hole,” he “joked” referring to the debate over Israelis’ “right to rape” Palestinians.

Reshef Levi, another well-known Israeli comedian, asked an audience member if he was “the guy with the iPhone that was inserted into the Nukbah’s butt” after the audience member said he was “a guard at Sde Teiman”.

The Israeli “right the rape” was affirmed by the IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir last month who, “has approved the return to reserve duty of soldiers accused of abusing (gang raping on video) a Gazan detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility, following the dismissal of the indictment against them, despite the absence of a completed command-level investigation into their conduct”, as the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

While Zionists deny the fact that Israeli authorities routinely rape Palestinians in detention centres in English, they acknowledge and celebrate it in Hebrew.

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