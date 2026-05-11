New York Times Finally Reports On Israeli Mass Rape.

After years of ignoring the evidence, the New York Times finally published an article by the journalist Nicolas Kristof about the well-documented mass rape Israeli authorities have unleashed on Palestinians detainees.

The article cites the extensive evidence proving this campaign of mass rape, including by citing the reports from The United Nations Human Rights Office Of The High Commissioner, The Committee to Protect Journalists , and Euro Med Monitor , which extensively documented the widespread use of rape and sexual violence by the IDF and Shin Bet against Palestinian detainees.

Along with this, Kristof documented firsthand accounts of “14 men and women who said they had been sexually assaulted by Israeli settlers or members of the security forces.”

This includes a Palestinian farmer who said, “A half-dozen guards immobilized him by holding his arms and legs while pulling down his pants and underwear and inserting a metal baton into his anus. The rapists were laughing and cheering,” adding, “Several hours later, he said, he fainted and was taken to the prison clinic. After he woke up, he said he was raped once more, again with the metal baton.”

The article added:

After being returned to his cell, he said, he asked a guard for pen and paper to write a complaint about the assaults. The request was denied. And that evening, a group of guards came to the cell. “Who is the one who wants to file a complaint?” one guard jeered, he said, and another guard pointed him out. “The beating started immediately,” he recalled. And then they raped him with the baton for a third time that day, he said.

The victim was then threatened by the Shin Bet to prevent him from speaking out, with Kristof noting, “the farmer called to say that he didn’t want his name used after all. He had just been visited by Shin Bet and warned not to cause trouble”.

Kristof also spoke to a Palestinian woman who “said that the soldiers who arrested her threatened to rape her, her mother and her young niece. Her prison ordeal began with a strip-search conducted by female guards, ‘but then a male soldier came in, when I was completely naked,’ she added.”

Kristof added:

For the next few days, she said, she was repeatedly stripped naked, beaten and searched by teams of male and female guards alike. The pattern was always the same: Several guards, men and women together, would come to her cell, forcibly strip her naked, handcuff her hands behind her back and bend her forward at the waist, sometimes forcing her head into the toilet. In this position, she would be beaten and groped all over, she said. “They had their hands all over my body,” she said. “To be honest, I don’t know if they raped me,” she said, because she sometimes lost consciousness from the beatings.

“The aim of the abuse was twofold, she thinks: to crush her spirit and also to let Israeli men molest a naked Palestinian woman with impunity,” he added.

She also told Kristof, “They threatened that if I spoke up, they would rape me, kill me and kill my father”.

He also documented the case of a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza being repeatedly raped, including by Israeli-trained guard dogs, writing:

Some of the worst sexual abuse appears to have been directed at prisoners from Gaza. A Gaza journalist shared with me his account of the abuse he suffered after he was detained in 2024. “No one escaped sexual assaults,” he said. “Not all were raped, I would say, but everyone went through humiliating, filthy sexual assaults.” On one occasion, he said, the guards zip-tied his testicles and penis for hours while beating his genitals. For days afterward, he said, he urinated blood. On one occasion, he said, he was held down, stripped naked, and as he was blindfolded and handcuffed, a dog was summoned. With encouragement from a handler in Hebrew, he said, the dog mounted him. “They were using cameras to take photos, and I heard their laughs and giggles,” he said. He tried to dislodge the dog, he said, but it penetrated him.

Kristof Repeats Mass Rape Hoax.

While much of Kristof’s article was good, in order to get published in the New York Times, he repeated the genocidal atrocity propaganda hoax used to justify the mass rape of Palestinians, the claim that Palestinian committed mass rape against Israelis on October 7th.

The forensic and video evidence collected on October 7th shows that no rapes happened.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that , “at Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia”.

The UN, while trying to prove that mass rape occurred (more on that later) was forced to admit that no photographic or video evidence existed of rape occurring on October 7th, noting that after reviewing “ over 5,000 photos, around 50 hours and several audio files of footage of the attacks”, “no tangible indications of rape could be identified”.

Even Israeli prosecutor Moran Gez has admitted that the claims of mass rape on October 7th, “will not be able to meet the threshold of proof in court,” adding that “we don’t have any complaints” of rape occurring and adding that she “approached women’s rights organizations and asked for cooperation,” but was told, “they simply weren’t contacted”.

Despite the lack of evidence, Nicolas Kristof repeats this genocidal atrocity propaganda hoax in the opening of his article, writing:

It’s a simple proposition: Whatever our views of the Middle East conflict, we should be able to unite in condemning rape. Supporters of Israel made that point after the brutal sexual assaults against Israeli women during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu and many U.S. senators, including Marco Rubio, condemned that sexual violence, and Netanyahu rightly called on “all civilized leaders” to “speak up.”

Throughout the article, Kristof continues to repeat the hoax, writing “I’ve had a career covering war, genocide and atrocities including rape, sometimes in places where the scale of sexual violence is far greater than anything committed by either Hamas militants or Israeli guards or settlers.”

Elsewhere, he writes, “Israel welcomed a United Nations report documenting sexual assaults against Israeli women by Palestinians but rejected the report’s call to investigate Israeli assaults against Palestinians”.

What he does not mention is that the UN report “documenting sexual assaults against Israeli women by Palestinians”, is, in reality, the report written by Pramila Patten, set up by a Zionist Israeli to launder the claim of mass rape.

Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, a Zionist Israeli professor at Bar-Ilan University’s Faculty of Law, according to the Israeli outlet Ctech, “reached out to every organization related to the UN human rights system that she was part of, as well as to Pramila Patten, a former colleague who served with her on CEDAW, who now serves as the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict. ‘She is the authority in the UN on weaponization of women’s bodies during war, and I told her, ‘We need you here.’”

Ruth Halperin-Kaddari was previously commissioned by the Israeli government to launder the mass rape hoax, boasting to C-tech that she is “able to advance Israel’s narrative”.

Halperin-Kaddari admitted to the Guardian that she helped commission the Pramila Patten report because it would be easier to launder the evidence-free claim, admitting, “An international investigation has more potential because the level of evidence is not as high as that in criminal proceedings, where you have to have a specific individual and specific victim and prove what happened beyond all reasonable doubt”.

Halperin-Kaddari coordinated Pattens visit to Israel for the report with the Israeli government, with C-tech writing she “helped promote Patten’s visit to Israel, who arrived here at the end of January with a particularly large ten-person team. ‘It’s unprecedented for Israel to invite a UN official to conduct an investigation and it was done with full cooperation from all authorities in the country — the army, police, prosecutor’s office, the welfare and health ministries,’ she explains.”

“Even before the visit, Patten issued two sharp statements condemning Hamas, spoke about the collective trauma following the sexual assaults, expressed great concern for the well-being of the hostages, and called for their immediate release. During the visit, which I accompanied her on, we went to Be’eri, the Nahal Oz military base, the morgue at Shura, and the headquarters for the families of the hostages. Patten personally met with released hostages and families of hostages, and the team met with eyewitnesses from the party and with first responders, including rescuers, paramedics, and IDF personnel”, Halperin-Kaddari admitted.

The Patten investigation nonetheless found no actual evidence of mass rape occurring, documenting that no photographic, video, or audio evidence exists of rape occurring on October 7th (as noted above).

The claims of mass rape in the report come entirely from second-hand “witness testimony”, much of which has been debunked.

Journalists Ali Abunimah and Asa Winstanley reported that :

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported last month that during her visit to Israeli settlements near the Gaza boundary, “In each meeting she attended, Patten consistently expressed her solidarity, empathy and sympathy towards Israel.” Patten’s visit was not a formal UN investigation, and the resulting report presents no new evidence. It is conspicuously vague on specifics and admits to being based almost entirely on Israeli government and military sources Patten and her team were unable to locate a single victim and did not speak to any alleged survivors of sexual violence or rape – despite making a public appeal for such survivors to come forward and speak confidentially and with assurances of safety and privacy.

Journalist Arun Gupta documented that “As for allegations that Patten did affirm, the UN team did not independently verify any of them and nearly all her sources were from the Israeli government”, and adding that one of her key witnesses was Rami Davidian, who has since been exposed by Israeli journalist Ravid Drucker for telling “stories made up from beginning to end. Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred”.

Most importantly, Gupta noted that Patten “has no investigative power” and “Patten acts as an ‘advocate’ by collecting and publicising information”.

What Nicolas Kristof fails to mention is that the UN’s actual investigative body, the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, found no evidence of mass rape , documenting that Israel blocked its investigation and that much of the evidence provided by Israel was false and manipulated.

The actual investigation into the Israeli claim of mass rape from the UN wrote that “The Commission has reviewed testimonies obtained by journalists and the Israeli police concerning rape but has not been able to independently verify such allegations, due to a lack of access to victims, witnesses and crime sites and the obstruction of its investigations by the Israeli authorities. The Commission was unable to review the unedited version of such testimonies. For the same reasons, the Commission was also unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation. Additionally, the Commission found some specific allegations to be false, inaccurate, or contradictory with other evidence or statements and discounted these from its assessment”.

(Emphasis:Mine)

The New York Times Is Partially To Blame For Israeli Mass Rape.

By repeating the mass rape hoax, Nicolas Kristof is continuing to repeat the genocidal hoax that was used to justify the atrocities he then goes on to document.

The UN report on Israeli sexual violence against Palestinians cited in the piece notes that Israeli claims of mass rape were used to justify “the sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men described below, seemingly fueled by a similar desire to retaliate.”

The report noted that, “The Commission’s investigation shows that members of the ISF have been impacted by such messages. During the mistreatment of Palestinians in detention, some members of the ISF referenced the crimes committed on 7 October in Israel.”

The Euro Med Monitor report, also cited in the New York Times piece, documents that the false claim of Palestinians committing mass rape on October 7th was repeated by the IDF during rapes of Palestinians, with one victim telling the organization, “During interrogation, they tied me naked to a metal bed, and one of the soldiers asked me how many Israeli women I had raped in Israel. I denied that I had even entered Israel. Then a soldier raped me. I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten. This continued for several minutes, while soldiers filmed and mocked me. Later, they untied me and brought a dog, which also raped me. On the same day, I was raped at least twice more after being tied to the bed. One of the soldiers put his penis in my mouth and then urinated on me. The rape was repeated two days later by three soldiers”.

(Emphasis:Mine)

There are few newspaper that bare more responsibility for spreading this hoax than the New York Times.

Infamously, the New York Times, through an article titled “Screams without Words: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7”, laundered the hoax.

The New York Times, in the article, claimed that Gal Abdush was a victim of rape on October 7th, but multiple members of her family came out afterwards to say that she was not raped on October 7th.

The article also claimed that two young girls were raped at the Kibbutz Be’eri, but a spokesman for the kibbutz later came out and said they “were not subjected to sexual abuse”.

In an open letter, over 200 past New York Times contributors wrote , “The newsroom must retract the widely debunked investigation ‘Screams Without Words.’ In 2004 the Times’ public editor acknowledged the paper’s misreporting on alleged but non-existent ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq, which helped drive the disastrous U.S. invasion. ‘Screams Without Words,’ with its unevidenced claims of ‘weaponized sexual assault’ on October 7th, was just as damaging. Its key researcher was fired for liking openly genocidal social media posts, its key witnesses have been discredited, and its subjects have come forward to deny its claims. The reporting failed to meet the Times’ own factchecking standards”.

While The New York Times is finally exposing the Israeli mass rape against Palestinians, it is not taking responsibility for helping to spread the central hoax used to justify it, and is even continuing to spread the hoax.

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