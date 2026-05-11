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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1d

Disgusting Barbaric Zio-Nazis! This is Zionist Supremacy demonstrating its "power"! COWARDS ALL!

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Linda Apton's avatar
Linda Apton
18h

This was one of the most upsetting articles I’ve ever read to the point that I couldn’t finish reading it. I don’t give me this BS about antisemitism. This is Anti humanism

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