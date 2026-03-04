The Dissident

The Dissident

Sean Griobhtha
While the following was written with “Christians” in mind, it easily applies to ALL organized religions (Sinclair applies his words to all religions). A favorite phrase in all religions is some form of, “God’s Will Be Done”. This is quite disturbing for us, especially when “Christians” say it, but recently it has become equally disturbing to hear “Muslims” (primarily the aristocratic Sunni) quote similar in relation to Israeli perversions of Justice and Life. Just as Jesus of Nazareth would be ashamed of those “Christians”, Mohammed would be equally ashamed of those do-nothing “Muslims”. Using “God” to order laziness in thinking and compassion, crazed agendas, and perverted justice is exactly what Israel and its supporters utilize. Saying “God” told you to kill people is about as psycho as it gets.

https://griobhtha.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-praying-for-slaughter

albert venezio
Excellent point!

