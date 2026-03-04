The U.S/Israeli war on Iran is not popular with the American people. CNN noted, “Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the US decision to take military action in Iran, as most say a long-term military conflict between the two nations is likely, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.”

The article added, “Overall, 59% of Americans disapprove of the initial decision to strike Iran, with 41% approving. Strong disapproval (31%) roughly doubles strong approval (16%). A marginally higher share (44%) say they favor the US trying to overthrow the Iranian government, with 56% opposed to that.”

While the war is unpopular with the majority of Americans, it is popular with Israel’s increasingly radicalized Jewish population.

The Times of Israel reports :

An overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis support Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, and many believe it should continue until the fall of the Islamic Republic, according to a survey published by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Wednesday. The poll found profound backing for Operation Roaring Lion among Jewish respondents, with 93 percent expressing support.

The article added, “Support for the campaign was high across the (Israeli) Jewish political spectrum, though it varied somewhat by ideological camp. Among Jewish respondents on the right, 97% support the operation, compared with 93% in the center and 76% on the left” and “Among Jewish respondents, 57% said the operation should continue until both the military objectives and the political objective of regime change are achieved, while 36% said it should end once only the military goals are accomplished.”

These results should come as no surprise.

The real motive for war with Iran is to destroy the axis of resistance against Israel to pave the way for Israeli annexations of Gaza and the West Bank and the greater Israel project.

As U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said in reference to war with Iran, “If we can pull this off, it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

While more and more Americans oppose the expansionist Greater Israel project, more and more Jewish Israelis support it.

A recent Gallup poll found that “Forty-one percent of Americans now say they sympathize more with the Palestinians in the Middle East situation, while 36% sympathize more with the Israelis.”

Meanwhile, poll after poll shows that the majority of Jewish Israelis have genocidal views and support ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Different polls conducted in Israel have shown that:

84% of the (Israeli )public gives the IDF an excellent or very good grade regarding the moral conduct of the army

75% of Jewish Israelis agree with the idea that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza.’

A vast majority of Israeli Jews – 79 percent – say they are ‘not so troubled’ or ‘not troubled at all’ by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza.

82% supported the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries, while 56% endorsed the expulsion of Israel’s Arab citizens.

The harsh reality is that the majority of Jewish Israelis hold genocidal views towards Palestinians and want ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank, and Israeli expansion.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that the war in Iran in the service of greater Israel is only popular with Israel’s radicalized Jewish population, who overwhelmingly support this goal.

